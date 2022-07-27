Drug Development for Chronic Diseases to Push Lyophilization Sales Past US$ 2.3 Billion by 2032

Biopharmaceutical Sector to Remain Key Lyophilization End User, Food & Beverage Sector to Follow Suit

The lyophilization market analysis study offered by Fact.MR analyzes key growth factors that are shaping the demand outlook in the market. The report offers in-depth insights covering crucial factors such as drivers, sales outlook, and key player strategies in the market. In addition to this, the study divulges latest trends across segments including product type, scale of operation, and end user for the forecast period (2022-2032).

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lyophilization market size is projected to reach US$ 988.8 Million in 2022. Increasing adoption of lyophilization services for the production of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products is expected to push sales at a robust 8.8% CAGR over the assessment period (2022-2032).

Rising awareness regarding the beneficial aspects of lyophilization process, along with technological advancements in freeze drying equipment will drive sales in the market. The process effectively increases the shelf life of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Manufacturers are using lyophilization for vaccines, antibodies, and peptides.

The process also removed moisture when the product goes through three stages of the process, freezing, primary drying, and secondary drying. This stabilizes pharmaceutical formulations and increases the temperature tolerance in biopharmaceutical products.

As temperature control and stability are crucial aspects of various pharmaceutical formulations, the adoption of lyophilization is expected to increase at a considerable pace. Manufacturers are launching freeze dryers that can efficiently optimize the shelf temperature and chamber pressure to maintain the quality of the product. This equipment also maximizes the sublimation rate, further enhancing the stability of formulations.

Rising adoption of lyophilization process across industries such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, food & beverage, and academic institutes for research is anticipated to fuel sales in the market. This is also spurring demand for lyophilization equipment and other accessories, thereby creating opportunities for growth for key players.

Besides this, various organizations are offering services for pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing processes. Drug manufacturers are preferring contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS), which are one of the key end users of lyophilization equipment.

Further, growing consumption of freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, packaged food products, and pet food products is driving demand for lyophilization equipment in the food processing sector. The process enhances the stability of such food products and increases their shelf life, which is anticipated to push sales in the market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of freeze dryers are slated to increase at a 9.6% CAGR over the assessment period.

In terms of scale of operation, the industrial operation segment held 40.6% of the total market share in 2021.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America lyophilization market. Total sales in the U.S. accounted for 91.6% of the North America market share in 2021.

Germany held 22.9% of the Europe lyophilization market share in 2021.

China accounted for 43.6% of the East Asia lyophilization market share in 2021 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

India held 48.6% of the South Asia lyophilization market share in 2021, emerging as a lucrative pocket.

Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of lyophilization processes and equipment in animal feed production is expected to fuel sales.

Growing preference for contract manufacturing of drug formulations and drug development will augment the growth in the market.

Restraints:

High costs associated with the lyophilization process for freeze-drying might limit sales among small manufacturers.

Limited availability of lyophilization equipment across emerging economies might restrict demand in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in the lyophilization market are investing in research and development to improve the functionality, efficiency, and reliability of lyophilization equipment and processes.

They are also collaborating with academic research institutes to provide a direct supply of lyophilization equipment and accessories to gain a competitive edge. Some recent developments include:

In April 2022 , Azbil announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in China called Azbil Control Instruments ( Dalian ) Co. Ltd.

, Azbil announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in called Azbil Control Instruments ( ) Co. Ltd. In June 2021 , SP Industries Inc. launched its new product SP Hull LyoStar 4.0 R&D freeze dryer for pharmaceutical and food and beverage applications.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Azbil Corporation

Zirbus Technology GmbH

HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH

Millrock Technology, Inc.

Cryotec.Fr

MechaTech Systems Ltd.

SP Industries, Inc.

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH

Cuddon Freeze Dry

Neologic Engineers Private Limited

Labconco Corporation

BÜCHI Labortechnik AG

Yamato Scientific America Inc.

Lyophilization Systems Ltd.

Freeze-drying Systems Pvt. Ltd.

IMA – Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

GEA Group

More Valuable Insights on Lyophilization Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers compelling insights into trends and drivers that are expected to shape the sales outlook of the global lyophilization market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The study offers an in-depth analysis of the market, including demand and supply trends through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Freeze Dryers

Tray-style Dryers



Rotary Freeze Dryers



Manifold Freeze Dryers

Accessories

Drying Chambers



Vacuum Systems



CIP (Clean-in-place) Systems



Other Accessories

By Scale of Operation:

Pilot-scale

Laboratory-scale

Industrial-scale

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

CROs & CMOs

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Lyophilization Market Report

What is the projected market valuation of the lyophilization market in 2022?

At what rate will demand in the global lyophilization market surge until 2032?

Which factors are limiting sales in the lyophilization market?

Which is the most lucrative region in the global lyophilization market?

Which factors will drive sales in the lyophilization market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market size of the lyophilization market by 2032?

