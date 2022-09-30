Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Worth US$ 363.82 Billion With CAGR of 6.10% from 2022 to 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

30 Sep, 2022, 14:00 BST
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global drug delivery systems market is expected to clock at US$ 363.82 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period. The global drug delivery systems market is primarily driven by rising demand for biosimilars, and growing demand for vaccines and biologics. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing adoption of novel drug delivery system are fueling the global drug delivery systems market.
Drug delivery systems help drug to reach site of action to achieve desired therapeutic effect with minimal time and safety. The route of administration is decided according to physical conditions and diseases, and to achieve maximum pharmacological index. Drug delivery systems are classified as targeted drug delivery systems, advanced drug delivery systems, conventional drug delivery systems, etc. Advanced drug delivery systems are focused on delivering drug to the active site by bypassing first pass effect which increases drug potency, therapeutic effect, and efficacy.
Growth Drivers
Increasing demand for antivirals, vaccines and biologics are contributing to the growth of the global drug delivery system market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many biotech and pharmaceutical companies collaborated with government for vaccine development. In September 2022, Bharat Biotech received approval for nasal COVID-19 vaccine from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under restricted use in emergency. Nasal drug delivery systems are mostly preferred due to its non-invasive and easy route of administration for children and adults.
The global drug delivery systems market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – Type, Application, and Region
Excerpts from 'by Type'
The global drug delivery systems market based on type has been segmented into:
- Inhalation/Pulmonary Drug Delivery System
- Transdermal Drug Delivery System
- Transmucosal Drug Delivery System
- Carrier-Based Drug Delivery System
- Oral Drug Delivery System
- Injectable Drug Delivery System
- Other
Oral drug delivery systems are dominating the global drug delivery system market as it is the most preferred due to high compatibility for combination drugs, noninvasive delivery, and high compatibility. Additionally, convenience of self-administration, less cost of oral drugs, and availability of various diseases treatment are contributing to the prominent position of this segment. Injectable drug delivery systems are also expected to show exponential growth during the forecast period owing to increasing uptake of targeted drug delivery systems.
Excerpts From 'by Application'
The global drug delivery systems market based on the application has been segmented into:
- Central Nervous System
- Ophthalmology
- Infections
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Oncology
- Urology
- Diabetes
- Others
Oncology segment is dominating the global drug delivery systems market owing to rising prevalence of cancer globally and increasing investment in research and development. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020 nearly 10 million people died because of cancer, and the most common cancers are lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancers. Additionally growing regulatory approvals for novel cancer treatments and increasing government initiatives for novel drug approvals are contributing to the growth of the oncology segment.
Excerpts From 'by Region Segmentation'
The global drug delivery systems market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The global drug delivery systems market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to high prevalence of chronic diseases and wide presence of key market players. Additionally, developed healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of novel drug delivery systems and technological advancement are contributing to the growth of North America drug delivery systems market.
Excerpts From 'Competitive Landscape'
The prominent players operating in the global drug delivery systems market
- Baxter International Inc
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd
- Gerresheimer AG
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc
- Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd
- uniQure N.V
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
