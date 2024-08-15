DronePort Rotterdam and Unmanned Valley Present DroneHorizon 2024: The Autonomous and Uncrewed Systems Summit in the Netherlands

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world moves closer to a fully autonomous future, DronePort Rotterdam and Unmanned Valley announce DroneHorizon 2024. The summit is the first of its kind and will showcase the latest international innovations in autonomous and uncrewed systems from November 5 to 7, 2024.

In a world increasingly reliant on automation, the event will explore the far-reaching applications of autonomous and uncrewed systems across air, land, water, and space, focusing on their potential to revolutionize business and military operations. DroneHorizon 2024 sets itself apart by demonstrating current autonomous and uncrewed system capabilities and showcasing how these technologies pave the way for a fully autonomous future. The summit will center around the following themes:

Smart and Sustainable Practices: Building resilient infrastructures and collaborative ecosystems.

Safety and Security Operations: Enhancing public and national safety.

Business and Societal Value: Highlighting the transformative impact of these technologies on business efficiency and societal well-being.

According to the founders of DronePort Rotterdam, Arthur Dallau and Niels Kalshoven:

"At DroneHorizon 2024, we aim to create an immersive experience that brings together experts from aviation and non-aviation sectors. We strive to enhance the autonomous and uncrewed systems sector by focusing on real-world applications and strategic discussions. This B2B event is designed to foster collaboration, where innovative strategies and practical implementations converge, driving the industry forward."

Experience Multi-Domain Applications of Autonomous and Uncrewed Systems

DroneHorizon 2024 is a must-attend for professionals looking to connect with advanced technologies, participate in a dynamic environment where active business engagement is facilitated, and explore new market opportunities. It shifts the focus beyond just aerial drones, promoting a holistic approach that stimulates a wider view and strategies for implementation of autonomous and uncrewed systems. The event also stands out by delving into dual-use applications in both civilian and defense contexts, and by demonstrating internationally relevant multi-domain use cases that are possible today.

Theo de Vries, Director of Unmanned Valley, states, "There are many assumptions about how uncrewed systems, such as drones, will impact our society. During DroneHorizon 2024, we will not speculate or entertain wild theories but instead discuss and demonstrate the most cutting-edge applications and technologies of today!"

Tickets and Partnerships

Tickets for DroneHorizon 2024 are now available. Partnerships with organizations interested in showcasing their innovations and engaging with a global audience are welcomed. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.dronehorizon.org.

About the Organizers

DronePort Rotterdam is a leading global hub for developing and applying autonomous and uncrewed systems, uniquely positioned at the intersection of the port, city, and airport. Unmanned Valley is the largest test site for drones and other sensor-based applications in the Netherlands. Supported by the space cluster, they aim to establish DroneHorizon as the premier global forum for autonomous and uncrewed systems discussions. This collaboration underscores a commitment to fostering a dynamic business-to-business environment, promoting industry advancements, and encouraging strategic partnerships.

Strategic Partners

This event is proudly supported by the Province of Zuid-Holland, the Port of Rotterdam, the City of Rotterdam, InnovationQuarter, Aerospace Delta, NIPV, and METIP. Additionally, the Dutch and European space cluster based in Noordwijk, supported by the efforts of the NL Space Campus, plays a crucial role in supporting DroneHorizon 2024.

