Drone Taxi Market Poised for Hypergrowth, Set to Reach USD 3.83 Billion by 2032 as Urban Air Mobility Moves from Trials to Commercial Reality

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global Drone Taxi Market Size reached USD 71.93 million in 2024 and is projected to surge dramatically to USD 3,828.51 million by 2032, expanding at an exceptional CAGR of 62.4% during the forecast period 2025–2032.

This extraordinary growth reflects the transition of urban air mobility (UAM) from experimental pilot programs to early commercial deployment. Governments, aviation authorities, and private investors are converging around a shared objective: to decongest cities, reduce surface transport emissions, and unlock a new dimension of on-demand aerial mobility using electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) drone taxis.

With global urban populations rising, road congestion costs exceeding USD 1 trillion annually, and sustainability mandates tightening, drone taxis are increasingly viewed as a strategic transportation layer, rather than a futuristic novelty.

Urban Air Mobility Reaches an Inflection Point

The drone taxi market is no longer driven purely by innovation-it is being propelled by regulatory progress, infrastructure planning, and airline participation.

Three converging forces are reshaping the sector:

First, regulatory frameworks are maturing. Aviation authorities in the U.S., EU, Japan, South Korea, China, and the Middle East have introduced dedicated eVTOL certification pathways, allowing manufacturers to progress from testing to conditional approvals.

Second, airline and airport involvement is accelerating. Traditional carriers are investing in drone taxi subsidiaries and partnerships to extend short-haul connectivity, airport transfers, and premium urban transport.

Third, advances in autonomy, battery energy density, and lightweight materials are rapidly improving flight range, safety redundancy, and operating economics.

Together, these factors are positioning drone taxis as one of the fastest-scaling segments within next-generation mobility.

Market Segmentation

By Propulsion Type

Fully electric drone taxis dominated the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 64% of total revenue, equivalent to around USD 46.0 million. This dominance reflects strong alignment with zero-emission policies, lower operating costs, and simpler certification pathways. Fully electric eVTOLs are particularly favored for urban ride-sharing and airport shuttle services due to their low noise profile and minimal maintenance requirements.

Hybrid propulsion systems represented roughly 21% of the market, or about USD 15.1 million. These platforms offer extended range and higher payload capacity, making them suitable for intercity routes, defense applications, and regions with limited charging infrastructure.

Hydrogen-powered drone taxis accounted for the remaining 15%, approximately USD 10.8 million. While still in early development stages, hydrogen propulsion is attracting interest for long-range, multi-passenger missions due to faster refueling and higher energy density, particularly in Japan and parts of Europe.

By Passenger Capacity

Single-passenger drone taxis led the market with nearly 39% share, translating to about USD 28.1 million in 2024. These models are primarily deployed in pilot programs, emergency response, and surveillance-linked mobility services due to lower certification complexity.

Two-seater configurations followed closely, capturing 34% of the market, or approximately USD 24.5 million. This segment is emerging as the preferred choice for early commercial ride-sharing services, balancing payload efficiency with passenger comfort.

Multi-passenger drone taxis represented 27%, or roughly USD 19.3 million. Although currently smaller in volume, this segment is expected to grow fastest post-2027 as regulatory approvals expand and infrastructure matures.

By Application

Ride-sharing services constituted the largest application segment, contributing around 41% of market revenue, equivalent to USD 29.5 million. Urban commuters and premium travelers are the primary target demographic, especially in congested megacities.

Airport shuttle services accounted for 22%, or about USD 15.8 million, driven by demand for rapid point-to-point connectivity between city centers and airports.

Emergency medical transport represented 14%, approximately USD 10.1 million, reflecting increasing use of drone taxis for organ transport, trauma response, and time-critical medical logistics.

Regional Analysis

United States

The U.S. accounted for approximately 37% of global drone taxi market value in 2024, equivalent to USD 26.6 million. The country leads in certification activity, venture funding, and pilot corridor development.

Key Indicators Include:

Over 300,000 cumulative eVTOL test flight hours completed

completed More than USD 8 billion invested in advanced air mobility startups

in advanced air mobility startups FAA eVTOL certification milestones achieved by multiple OEMs

Urban pilot programs active in California, Texas, Florida, and New York

By 2032, the U.S. drone taxi market is projected to exceed USD 1.4 billion, driven by airport shuttle commercialization and premium urban mobility services.

Japan

Japan represented approximately 8% of global market value, or USD 5.8 million, in 2024. Despite smaller initial scale, Japan's regulatory clarity and airline involvement position it as a high-growth market.

Key Developments:

National roadmap targeting commercial drone taxi services by 2027

Strong backing from legacy carriers such as JAL

Integration with smart-city infrastructure planning

High public acceptance of autonomous transport technologies

Japan's drone taxi market is expected to surpass USD 350 million by 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Major players included in this report are FlyPix AI, Wisk Aero, JAL Air Mobility, Eanan, Lilium, EHang, Joby Aviation, Volocopter, Archer Aviation, and Lilium are among the key players in the global drone taxi market, driving advancements in eVTOL technology, autonomous flight, and urban air mobility.

Wisk Aero

Product: Generation 6 (Gen 6) autonomous eVTOL air taxi (self-flying)

Unique features: Autonomous design focus; safety-by-design with redundancy across flight-critical systems; passenger cabin features (Wi-Fi/charging mentioned by Wisk).

Major countries served (programs/market focus): United States (e.g., Houston region infrastructure partnership).

Joby Aviation

Product: Joby's piloted five-seat eVTOL aircraft (4 passengers + pilot)

Unique features: Six electric motors/rotors, VTOL capability; company states up to 200 mph and 150-mile range.

Major countries served:

UAE (Dubai): definitive agreement with Dubai RTA to launch service.

definitive agreement with Dubai RTA to launch service. UK: Virgin Atlantic partnership to launch UK air taxi service.

Investment raised in 2024/2025:

Toyota strategic investment up to $500M announced Oct 2024

Archer Aviation

Product: Midnight eVTOL aircraft.

Unique features: Designed around short urban missions (commonly described as 20–50 miles), piloted initially with a path toward scaled operations; Archer highlights a commercialization 'Launch Edition' program with an operator partner.

Major countries served:

Japan: Soracle (Japan Airlines + Sumitomo JV) plans Japan AAM operations using Midnight; rights for up to 100 aircraft ($500M) .

Soracle (Japan Airlines + Sumitomo JV) plans Japan AAM operations using Midnight; rights for up to . UAE (Abu Dhabi): Abu Dhabi Aviation named as first 'Launch Edition' customer; Archer targeting passenger flights in Abu Dhabi.

Investment Raised:

Stellantis additional $55M (July 2024) .

. Additional $230M equity capital (Aug 2024) including the $55M Stellantis piece + $175M new investment.

EHang

Products:

EH216-S (pilotless, human-carrying eVTOL)

(pilotless, human-carrying eVTOL) EH216-L (logistics) and EH216-F (firefighting) showcased in UAE demos.

Unique features: 'Pilotless' eVTOL positioning; EHang states certification milestones for EH216-S under China's CAAC framework and highlights paid operations enabled via operator certification.

Major countries served:

China: commercial/operator certification pathway and trial ops referenced in company materials.

commercial/operator certification pathway and trial ops referenced in company materials. UAE: passenger-carrying demo flight milestone in Abu Dhabi (May 2024).

Investment raised in 2024/2025:

Over US$22M PIPE (Nov 2024)

US$23.8M from an at-the-market equity offering referenced in 2025 results exhibit.

Volocopter

Product: VoloCity Air Taxi

Unique features: 18-rotor architecture; marketed as notably quiet (Volocopter product materials).

Major Countries Served:

Germany/Europe (HQ and certification focus) and Singapore is a long-running target market.

Investment Raised in 2024/2025:

No 2024/2025 fundraising announcement found in company news captured here; instead, Volocopter filed for insolvency (Dec 2024) .

found in company news captured here; instead, Volocopter . Acquired/reorganized by Diamond Aircraft (Mar 2025).

Lilium

Product: Lilium Jet (electric VTOL 'jet' concept)

Unique features: Lilium highlights battery-electric motors integrated into wing/canard flaps that tilt for hover and streamline for cruise.

Major Countries Served:

Saudi Arabia (Saudia Group): Lilium announced a sales agreement for 50 jets + option for 50 more.

Investment raised in 2024/2025:

Lilium's late-2024 updates center on restructuring/asset purchase agreement rather than a clearly stated new funding round amount in the company post referenced here.

What The Next Decade Holds for Drone Taxis

By 2032, the drone taxi ecosystem is expected to undergo a structural transformation:

Commercial services operating in 50+ global cities

Cost per passenger-kilometer reduced by 65%

Autonomous flight approvals expanding rapidly

Integration with multimodal transport apps

Vertiports becoming standard airport and city infrastructure

Carbon emissions per trip reduced by up to 90% compared to road taxis

Drone taxis are evolving from experimental aircraft into a new transportation industry category, reshaping how cities move people vertically as well as horizontally.

