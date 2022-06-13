Drone Software Market worth $11.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Drone Software Market by Solution (Application, System), Platform (Defense & Government, Commercial, Consumer) Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source), Deployment (Onboard Drone, Ground-Based, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Drone Software Market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 11.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market across the globe can be attributed to Incorporation of IoT in ecosystem of delivery drones and Increasing use of drones for automated remote infrastructure inspection.

Based on solution, the application segment is projected to lead the drone software market during the forecast period.

Based on solution, the drone software market has been classified into application and system. The application segment is further segmented into data processing & workflow analytics, flight planning, fleet operation & management, data capture, and SDK's. The flight planning, fleet operation & management application software is leading the market. Flight planning and fleet management software is a cloud-based software system used to manage a fleet of drones using a single interface. The software gathers, analyzes, monitors, and stores information for a single pilot to control and easily manage the flight of a fleet of drones. The software has revolutionized warfare tactics and reduced the cost of operations by providing end users the capability to cover a large area

Based on deployment, the onboard segment is projected to lead the drone software market from 2022 to 2027.

Based on deployment, the drone software market has been segmented into onboard and ground-based. Over the last decade, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones have gained much attention due to their applications in different sections. However, their communication range is limited to utilized communication equipment. Therefore, the use of ground control station (GCS) software presents new prospects in terms of long-distance drone missions and mobile command & control centers.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be high growth potential markets for the drone software during the forecast period.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR, during forecast due to the rise in military spending in terms of drone software and upgrades (defense and homeland security) of countries in the region to enhance their defense capabilities. Moreover, political tensions in countries here have led to the deployment of drones to ensure the security of borders. This serves as one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the drone software market in the region.

Major players in the drone software market are DJI (China), ESRI (US), Pix4D SA (Switzerland), DroneDeploy Inc. (US), PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US). These companies have strong distribution networks in the logistics business across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in turn driving the demand for drone software market.

