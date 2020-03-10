Drone Software and Solutions Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 38.89% by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market size of Drone Software and Solutions was USD 726 Million in 2019 and growing at a CAGR of 38.89 percent in 2020-2026.

Drone Software and Solution market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2026. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Drone Software and solution business, the date to enter into the Drone Software & Solution market, product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also provides market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

SEGMENT BY SOLUTIONS

IoT

Information Technology

Others

SEGMENT BY APPLICATION

Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Mapping & Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Product Delivery

Others

SEGMENT BY END USER

Entertainment

Media & Mapping

Real Estate & Construction

Agriculture & Environment

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Delivery & Logistics

Security & Law Enforcement

Others

BY COMPANY

Airware, Inc.

3D Robotics

Dreamhammer Inc.

Drone Volt

Dronedeploy Inc.

ESRI

Pix4D

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Skyward Io

Delta Drone

AeroVironment

VIATechnik

Others

SIMILAR REPORTS:

1. Drone Software Market:

In 2019, the global market size of Drone Software was USD 771.5 Million, and by the end of 2026, it is expected to reach USD 7868.4 Million, with a CAGR of 38.9 percent in 2021-2026.

Drone Technology is used mostly for three applications: Infrastructure, Forestry, Mining and Others. The construction segment was dominating the market in 2017 and has accounted for around 37.76 percent. Further, the market is segmented based on type into Open Source, and Closed Source.

The focus of this report is on the global status of Drone Software, future outlook, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The objective of this study is to present the development of Drone Software in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

2. Drone Services Market

The global market size of Drone Services was USD 3696 Million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 51270 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 45.3% in 2021-2026.

Drone Services market is segmented by Type and Application. Based on type, the market is segmented into Fixed wing Drone, and Multi-rotor Drone. And based on application, the market is segmented into Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, and Product Delivery.

3. Drone Market

The global size of the drone market is expected to grow to USD 13.37 Billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.70 percent by the end of 2025.

Drone or UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) are seeing growing application across the entertainment, agriculture and energy sectors, anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth. Initially considered a military tool, UAVs have developed a significant role in the business world over the last few years.

This report covers four main sections: competitor segment, product type (Small-scale, Medium-sized and Large), end-use / application segment (Mapping and TV), and geographical segment.

4. Consumer Drone Market

The report strategically segments the market by Type and Application. Based on type the market is segmented into Multi-Rotor Drones, Nano Drones, Fixed-Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones. Based on application the market is segmented into Prosumer, Toy/Hobbyist, and Photogrammetry

This industry study presents the global Consumer Drone market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). Further, the report also provides the consumer drone production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type.

5. Commercial Drone enabled Services Market

The focus of this report is on the global status of Commercial Drone-enabled Services, future outlook, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The analysis aims to present the Commercial Drone-enabled Services in the United States, Europe and China.

The report strategically segments the market into type and application. Based on type the market is segmented into Delivery services, Disaster management, Photography and entertainment, Surveillance and Weather forecast. And based on application, the market is segmented into Construction, Agriculture, and Transportation.

