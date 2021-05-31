Drone Services Market: Valuable Benefits of Ease of Operations for Varied End-Users Present Umpteen Opportunities, growth projected at staggering CAGR of 32.5%, Says TMR

- The rapid adoption of drones across various business and governmental organizations are the vital factors that will help in increasing the growth prospects of the drone services market between 2019 and 2027

- The drone services market is estimated to expand at a staggering CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period

Drone Services Market: Growth Summary

Even if drones are still in their infancy looking at the rate of mass adoption and other aspects, they have pierced their way through many limitations and impenetrable applications which seemed almost impossible earlier. Drones have already severed the ties of traditional barriers and have entered into a new generation where technology and convenience reign supreme. Thus, all these factors will help in increasing the growth opportunities across the drone services market across the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services, popularly known as drone services are an emerging sector revolving around flying robots that can be flown autonomously using certain applications and software. The past few years have seen the phenomenal emergence of drone services garnering a wide range of end-users. The global awareness about the benefits of drones in varied commercial applications and the usage expansion has helped the drone services market to magnify its growth prospects.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) experts predict a healthy growth period for the drone services market during the tenure of 2019-2027. Looking at the overall popularity, the experts project the drone services market to record a whopping 32.5 percent CAGR during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global drone services market is extrapolated to reach a value of ~US$ 33 bn by 2027, the end year of the forecast period.

From supporting military operations to helping hobbyists in exploring their passion, drones are playing a vital role in every aspect. This factor serves as a turning point for the growth of the drone services market. Commercial organizations, government bodies of numerous countries, and many individuals altogether have realized the importance and benefits of utilizing drones for numerous purposes, which will further bring extensive growth for the drone services market.

Explore 174 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Drone Services Market (Application: Aerial Photography, Delivery/Pickup, Surveying & Inspection, Monitoring, and Others; and End-use Industry: Media & Entertainment, Infrastructure, Logistics, Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Agriculture, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Key Findings of the Report

Thriving E-Commerce Industry to Accelerate Growth across the Drone Services Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the e-commerce industry is observing great demand. Warehouse and inventory management plays a crucial role in e-commerce management. Identifying and tracking a large number of orders mechanically is a tedious task. Therefore, drones are being deployed for scanning the items in a warehouse.

Walmart is testing the deployment of drones in the warehouses for managing and checking inventory. The company states that drones can conduct a full inventory check in a day while doing the same task manually will take a month's time. Thus, such developments prove to be fruitful for the growth of the drone services market.

Drone Services to Acquire a Permanent Seat in the Wireless Internet Connectivity Sector

Technology giants like Facebook and Google are testing the use of drones in improving internet connectivity. Facebook is researching Aquila, a large solar-powered drone that has the potential to stay in the air for days and months to provide good internet connectivity to remote or rural areas. These factors will bring significant changes to the growth structure of the drone services market.

Drone Services Market during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Drones have served as the supporters of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. From surveillance of large areas to delivering medical products, drones are supporting many individuals and organizations in the fight against COVID-19.

Telangana, a state in India is a part of the Medicine from the Sky project initiated by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Under this project, drones will be under trial for delivering COVID-19 vaccines and then launched for public use. These factors will maintain the growth rate of the drone services market even during the pandemic.

