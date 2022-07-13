Drone Services Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 51270 Million By 2028 at a CAGR of 45.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Services Market is segmented by Type - Fixed wing Drone, Multirotor Drone, by Application - Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, Product Delivery, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Transportation & Logistics Category.

The global Drone Services market size is projected to reach USD 51270 million by 2028, from USD 3696 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 45.3% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the drone service market are

The drone service market is primarily being driven by the increased use of drones in a variety of industry sectors, including agricultural, landscaping, military & defense, as well as a rise in the demand for high-quality and real-time data collection.

The worldwide drone service market is also anticipated to grow as a result of greater innovation, falling drone prices, and the advancement of automation technology. As new technologies are used and integrated into more industries, drone services become more accessible.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1K243/global-drone-services

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DRONE SERVICE MARKET

The increasing use of drone services in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the drone service market. In the construction business, a drone is mostly utilized for surveying and inspection tasks. Drones have downward-facing sensors like RGB, multispectral, thermal, or LIDAR, and they can quickly gather a lot of airborne data. Autonomous flying aircraft are being used by contractors to capture photos and videos that help with anything from grading operations and plans to spot variations between as-designed and as-built site plans. Thermal cameras and other accessories, such as GPS systems and mapping tools, can make them more helpful.

Drones are useful at the beginning of the agricultural cycle. For early soil investigation, they create exact 3-D maps that are helpful for organizing seed planting patterns. Drone-driven soil analysis after planting gives information for managing nitrogen levels and irrigation. A field's dry spots or areas that require improvement can be found by drones equipped with hyperspectral, multispectral, or thermal sensors. Drones also make it possible to calculate the vegetation index, which describes the crop's relative density and health, and to visualize its heat signature, or the amount of energy or heat it releases, once it has begun to grow. Such applications of drones in agriculture are expected to drive the growth of the drone service market.

The drone services market is anticipated to rise as a result of an increase in the use of drones for photo and video shoots and other media-related activities. Compared to other industries, this one has adopted commercial drones the most. For photographers as well, the concept of using inexpensive equipment from wide angles is quite appealing. Drones can deliver imagery from previously unreachable regions without endangering a pilot because they are much smaller than helicopters. Drones are increasingly being used by production companies in the media sector to capture pictures that call for action sequences, realistic birds-eye views, dramatic panoramas, or 360-degree views of subjects. This cutting-edge drone technology is the starting point for growing a media company or career and moving it forward.

The drone service market will be further stimulated by favorable government laws. Operators of drones must comply with the nation's aviation regulatory procedures before they may fly. Due to the advantages that drones offer, such as low energy consumption, less air and noise pollution, and reduced traffic congestion, regulatory organizations have decided to include drones in their framework for supporting the growth of drone services.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1K243/Global_Drone_Services_Market

DRONE SERVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on industry, the drone services market's infrastructure category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. This is due to the expanding usage of drones in the infrastructure sector for a variety of services, including mapping, surveying, and remote sensing as well as aerial photography and photography.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative. The expansion of drone service in North America is facilitated by the increase in drone service use in construction, energy & power, logistics, and other industries.

Based on type, the rotary wing segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Due to their beneficial design for a variety of uses, including transportation and drone deliveries, there is a growth in demand for these drones in the commercial sector.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-1K243/Global_Drone_Services_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-1K243/Global_Drone_Services_Market

Key players

Airware

Aerobo

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Sensefly Ltd.

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Sharper Shape Inc.

Dronedeploy Inc.

Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-1K243/Global_Drone_Services_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1K243&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Drone Data Services market size is projected to reach USD 1201.3 million by 2027, from USD 211.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Underwater Drone market was valued at USD 143.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1607.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Smart Commercial Drones market size is estimated to be worth USD 4749.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6009.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the review period.

- The global Drones market size was USD 4350.27 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 5437 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.94% during 2021-2027.

- Drone Package Delivery market size will be USD 241.53 Million and it is expected to reach USD 3694.38 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 57.55% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Drone Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 2931.6 million by 2028, from USD 1070.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2028.

- Anti-Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 1323.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 5098.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.2% during the review period.

- The global Military Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 11770 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 17270 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the review period.

- The global Commercial Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 6510.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 34500 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 32.0% during the review period.

- The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market size is estimated to be worth USD 32350 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 72320 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.4% during the review period.

- The global EVTOL aircraft market size was valued at USD 45310 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 97370 million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global logistics market size is valued at USD 7641.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12975.64 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Freight Forwarding market size is about 186 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast years till 2028.

- The global Digital Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 22170 million by 2028, from USD 10230 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Automotive Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 350700 million by 2028, from USD 253630 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Logistics Automation market size is projected to reach USD 105610 million by 2028, from USD 56800 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global Last Mile Delivery market size is estimated to be worth USD 42860 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 75510 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the review period.

- The global freight brokerage market size is projected to reach USD 77770 million by 2027 from USD 54270 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global express delivery market size was valued at USD 262.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 484.38 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global e-commerce logistics market was valued at USD 235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

- Air Cargo Containers market size is estimated to be worth USD 256.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 323.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

- The global Contract Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 242510 million by 2027, from USD 180100 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Shipping Software market size is projected to reach USD 2845.2 million by 2027, from USD 1675.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global IoT Fleet Management Market size is projected to reach USD 26410 million by 2027, from USD 6955.7 million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global pallet pooling market size is projected to reach USD 12480 million by 2027, from USD 8479.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Air Cargo market size is projected to reach USD 111810 Million by 2027, from USD 82570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Same-day Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 123050 million by 2027, from USD 11620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The Latin America logistics market was valued at USD 542.40 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 784.60 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

- The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Size was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- Global Reverse Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Seafreight Forwarding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Drone Services Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports