Drone Logistics and Transportation Market worth $16.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Logistics and Transportation market is valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 50.1% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The drone logistics market is experiencing explosive growth, fueled by technological advancements, increasing demand for faster and more efficient delivery solutions, and a growing awareness of the potential benefits of drone technology. Drones are becoming more capable and reliable, with longer flight times, higher payload capacities, and improved autonomy. Drones emit significantly fewer greenhouse gases than traditional transportation vehicles, making them a more environmentally friendly option. With continued technological advancements, growing investments, and supportive regulatory frameworks, drone-based solutions are expected to become increasingly mainstream and transformative across various industries.

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 0.9 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 16.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 50.1% Market Size Available for 2019–2030 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Application, Solution, Range, User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limited implementation of ground infrastructure Key Market Opportunities Use for cargo delivery in military and commercial applications Key Market Drivers Demand for autonomous last mile deliveries

Based on the platform, the freight drone segment by platform is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the freight drone from the platform segment is estimated to lead the drone logistics and transportation market from 2023 to 2030. The drone logistics and transportation market is experiencing a surge in demand for freight drones, propelled by several growth factors. Technological advancements, particularly in drone capabilities and automation, have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of freight transportation. The escalating need for swift and cost-effective delivery solutions has driven companies to explore drone logistics as a viable option. Additionally, the global expansion of e-commerce and the increasing demand for last-mile delivery services contribute significantly to the growing prominence of freight drones. As urbanization continues, addressing congestion and environmental concerns further fuels the adoption of these aerial vehicles, marking a pivotal shift in the transportation landscape.

Based on the solution, the hardware segment is estimated to lead the market by the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The hardware segment in the drone logistics and transportation market is projected to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The hardware segment in the drone logistics and transportation market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. Technological advancements in drone hardware, including sensors, batteries, and communication systems, play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall performance and capabilities of these aerial vehicles. The growing demand for more efficient and longer-range drones is propelling innovation and investment in hardware development. Additionally, stringent regulations and safety standards are prompting the integration of advanced hardware features to ensure compliance and reliability. As the drone logistics sector expands globally, the need for cutting-edge hardware solutions becomes increasingly crucial to meet the evolving demands of a rapidly growing market.

Based on the application, the retail and food sub-segment from the logistics segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2023.

The utilization of logistics drones in the food and retail segment is witnessing a surge in demand, driven by multiple growth factors. In the dynamic landscape of e-commerce, rapid delivery has become a competitive necessity, fueling the adoption of drones to ensure swift and efficient transportation. The escalating urbanization and heavy traffic congestion in metropolitan areas further accentuate the need for aerial logistics solutions to overcome ground-level obstacles. Additionally, the imperative to reduce carbon emissions aligns with the eco-friendly nature of drones, making them a sustainable alternative for last-mile deliveries. The confluence of these driving factors positions logistics drones as a pivotal solution to streamline operations and address environmental concerns in the evolving drone logistics and transportation market.

Based on the range, Mid-range (150 to 650 kilometer) segment is estimated to have the highest market CAGR during 2023-2030.

The demand for logistics drones in the food and retail segment is surging, fueled by a myriad of growth factors. Speed is a critical driving force, as the need for rapid deliveries in the fast-paced e-commerce landscape intensifies. Drones excel in overcoming traffic bottlenecks, ensuring swift last-mile deliveries even in densely populated areas. The capability to lift substantial weights enhances their versatility, facilitating the efficient transport of goods. As consumers increasingly prioritize quick and convenient deliveries, logistics drones emerge as a solution to meet these expectations. Moreover, their ability to navigate complex urban environments contributes to reduced delivery times and enhanced customer satisfaction, establishing them as indispensable assets in the evolving drone logistics and transportation market.

Based on regions, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to have the highest market share during 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest market share in the drone logistics and transportation industry in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the drone logistics and transportation market, driven by various factors. Robust economic expansion and burgeoning e-commerce activities contribute to the increasing demand for efficient logistics solutions. Governments in the region are playing a pivotal role by supporting the industry through initiatives that ease rules and regulations, fostering a conducive environment for drone deployment. The vast and diverse geography of the Asia-Pacific region amplifies the need for agile and rapid transportation methods, making drones an attractive option. As technological advancements continue and government backing enhances, the Asia-Pacific drone logistics market is poised for substantial expansion, addressing the evolving needs of the region's burgeoning logistics and transportation sector.

Prominent companies in the drone logistics and transportation companies include Alphabet Inc.(US), Hardis Group (France), Zipline (California), Volocopter GMBH (Germany), and Textron, Inc (US). These industry leaders, headquartered in various countries, drive innovation and excellence in drone logistics and transportation technologies globally.

