Driving Trade Forward: Outcomes of the 2nd C-PLPEX, 30th MIF, and 2025 MFE

MACAU, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)(2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE)(collectively referred to as the "three exhibitions"), organised by the Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), successfully concluded on 25 October. The three exhibitions gathered more than 1,100 exhibitors from nearly 30 countries worldwide. Over the four-day period, they attracted a total of more than 85,000 visitors, including over 15,000 professional trade visitors and buyers, with levels of internationalisation and professionalisation further elevated. During the exhibitions, a total of nine specialised matching sessions were arranged, facilitating over 1,000 business matchings and the signing of more than 140 agreements. Among these, approximately 80% are related to the "1+4" industries, and about 15% involve Portuguese-speaking countries, reflecting the exhibitions' value in deepening China-Portuguese-speaking countries economic and trade co-operation and promoting the development of key industries.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuc35MhWGdg