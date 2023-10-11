Driving Thailand Car MAAS (Mobility as a service) Market: Explore Top 4 Key Facets: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service Market is expected to contribute USD ~2500 Mn by 2027 owing to contactless car-sharing, online booking and government regulations: Ken Research

Ecosystem of Car Mobility-as-a-Service Market in Thailand

Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service Market is at growing stage with highly fragmented market with more than 2,000 players in the market. All players are competing against with each other on the basis of base fare, avg ticket size, waiting time, fleet size, no of drivers, daily rental price and revenue.

Key Findings

Newer business models such as ride hailing and car sharing that integrate well with shared mobility ecosystem like public transport are expected to achieve high growth.

The boom of travel and tourism industry will also lead to rise in demand for car rental and leasing as tour operators and hotels will increasingly offer private car rental to their customers for which they lease their fleet.

Increased demand for leasing from corporate sector will lead to steady growth rate of fleet size of leasing companies in Thailand .

Growing tourism: The demand for car mobility services has grown over time as a result of rising international and domestic tourism, as these services are practical for commuting inside cities and have clear pricing. The introduction of LTR Visa will make it simpler for tourists with high spending levels to remain in the nation for longer. Through a variety of specialized marketing initiatives, the nation is casting a wider net in an effort to draw a wider range of tourist demographics.

Online Car Rental Booking Services: As moving toward digitalization improves operational revenues as well as customer experience, online companies will become more and more popular in the provision of car mobility solutions. The expansion of online car rental booking services, driven by the growing trend toward digitalization and improved customer experiences, will further contribute to the increased reliance on data centers for seamless operations and data management. Furthermore, the primary drivers of the growth of the nation's car rental services will be preferences for the use of technologically advanced personal vehicles coupled with an increase in disposable income, reinforcing the need for robust data center infrastructure to support these technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.

Technological Advancement: The primary drivers of the growth of the nation's car rental services will be preferences for the use of technologically advanced personal vehicles coupled with an increase in disposable income. The launch of 5G technology in Nigeria is poised to catalyze substantial growth in the data center market. With its remarkable network speed, low latency, and support for IoT and edge computing, 5G will enable faster and more efficient data processing and transmission. This boost in connectivity and data processing capabilities is expected to greatly benefit industries like e-commerce and fintech, enhancing the online shopping experience, expediting financial transactions, and supporting the growth of the digital economy.

Smartphones Proliferation: Proliferation of smartphones has gone from 80% to 81% and internet penetration has increased from 85.3% to 92% over the period of 2021-2022, which has led to considerable growth for mobile application-based business models. This will not only make these services more accessible but also more affordable with increased competition and transparent pricing.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS) Market Outlook to 2027" observed that Car Mobility-as-a-Service Market in Thailand is at growing stage. The consumer preferences, internet and smartphone penetration, growing tourism with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at an 6.1% CAGR during 2022-2027.

Market Taxonomy

Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS) Market

Thailand Car Rental Market Segmentation

By Car Type

Luxury

Affordable

By Mode of Booking

Online

Offline

By Purpose

Business

Leisure

Thailand Car Leasing Market Segmentation

By Type Of Car

Sedan

SUV

Premium

By Lease Duration

3 Years

4 Years

5 Years

By Region

Metropolitan

Non-Metropolitan

Thailand Car Ride-Hailing Market Segmentation

By Region

Metropolitan

Non-Metropolitan

Thailand Car Sharing Market Segmentation

By Car Type

Sedan and Hatchback

SUV

By Commute Type

Intercity

Long Distance

Thailand Self Drive Market Segmentation

By Region

Metropolitan

Non-Metropolitan

By Mode of Booking

Online

Offline

By Booking Duration

1-2 day

Around a Week

Around a Month

By Usage

Intercity

Intracity

By Booking Period

Weekend

Weekdays

By Type of Cars

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

By Ownership

Self-Owned

Leased

Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS) Market

