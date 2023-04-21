Driving ESG ambitions forward - New Raben Group Sustainability Report now available

OSS, Netherlands, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raben Group has released its annual Sustainability Report, detailing entire Group's effort and progress towards achieving ESG goals and highlighting key initiatives made in pursuit of a more sustainable future.



The report provides an overview of the company's progress over the past year in all 15 markets where Raben operates, in such areas as reducing carbon emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy sources, building a safety culture-driven work environment and implementing sustainable practices across the organization.

Driving ESG ambitions forward. New Raben Group Sustainability Report

In our company, we believe that sustainability is not just a buzzword, but a fundamental responsibility. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices across our organisation and the entire value chain – said Ewald Raben, CEO of the Company. – We are proud to release our annual sustainability report, which showcases our ongoing commitment to climate and environmental stewardship and social responsibilities.

In 2022, Raben Group joined Science Based Target Initiatives and set ambitious decarbonisation goals, which were validated. The Group's new targets now include reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 absolute emissions by 2030, compared to 2020 emissions, and commitment of its regular carriers to climate actions.

By investing in green energy, Raben Group has achieved a 26.2% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions in 2022 compared to 2020, contributing to the greening of contract logistics.

In road transportation, Raben Group is constantly renewing its fleet, reducing the share of truck below the Euro V engine standard. Currently, over 88% of the regular fleet is comprised of trucks with Euro V or VI engines. In addition, in 2022, together with IKEA Industry and Volvo Trucks, Raben Group has deployed the Volvo FM zero-emission electric truck in the transport system. This was the first huge step towards decarbonization of the road transportation.

To provide company stakeholders with comparable information and an independent assessment of the organisation's maturity by the time the new directive comes into force, Raben has decided to participate in the EcoVadis Rating, which provides a comprehensive assessment of sustainability performance. Raben Group scored 61 points and a silver medal, being ranked among the best companies in the Freight transport category.

We recognize that there is still much work to be done, and we remain committed to the continuous improvement of our sustainability performance, said Ewald Raben. We believe that by working together with our employees, customers and suppliers, we can create more sustainable future for the generations to come.

The full sustainability report is available on the company's website at https://www.raben-group.com/about-us/sustainability

Raben Group

Raben Group is a Dutch logistics provider with over 90 years of experience, it offers comprehensive TFL services: contract logistics, road network (domestic, international and East), Fresh Logistics, FTL & intermodal transport, sea and air freight.

The Group has 165 own branches in 15 European countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine) it manages approximately 1,600,000 m2 of warehouse capacity, hires 11,000 employees and each day it sends 13,500 trucks on the roads. In 2022 the logistics operator recorded revenue exceeding 2 billion EUR.

More: www.raben-group.com.

