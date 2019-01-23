DriveScale Announces Major Customer Deployment in China

SF Express, a Global Courier, Selects DriveScale Composable Platform for Data Intensive Computing

SUNNYVALE, California, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveScale , the leader in delivering Composable Infrastructure for data-intensive workloads and a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner for Cloud Infrastructure, today announced a major customer deployment in China – SF Express. As one of the largest shipping companies in China, SF Express was challenged with trying to solve the inefficiencies and underutilization of resources in its data-intensive computing deployments. DriveScale is enabling SF Express to expand its data center and grow its operations.

SF Express Looks to DriveScale to Solve Inefficiencies and Underutilization of Resources in its Data-intensive Computing Deployments

"At SF Express we are continually challenged by growth and data center expansion. Teams repeatedly asked for more compute and storage, yet we couldn't determine how much of the resources deployed were actually being used," said Tim Tian, Chief Technology Officer at SF Express. "The DriveScale solution has given us extraordinary flexibility in how we deploy resources. It has eliminated overprovisioning and given us crisp insight into how much resource the cluster actually consumes greatly reducing operational complexity and waste."

SF Express created a DriveScale deployment for its high-performance, Apache Spark-based data analysis applications. The company chose DriveScale for the architecture it enables and for cloud-like flexibility and manageability. Using DriveScale for its compute infrastructure orchestration, SF Express has been able to expand its Apache Spark environment with ease, while significantly reducing over-provisioning and maintaining the performance and high availability their services demand. SF Express is planning to grow its Spark cluster by 30% next year and is considering DriveScale for additional workloads, including Hadoop.

DriveScale Composable Platform: Transform Rigid Data Centers into Flexible and Responsive Scale-out Deployments for Data-intensive Applications

The DriveScale Composable Platform enables the flexible formation of servers with a wide range of compute to drive ratios, clustered for application deployment. These logical nodes are indistinguishable from standard rack servers with internal storage to the application that is running. The solution is provided via a set of on-premises and cloud tools that orchestrate the infrastructure. With DriveScale, companies can more easily support application deployments of any size.

"High availability was critical to our deployment and we tested it in every possible way," said Tian. "In addition, Spark is a high-performance analytics solution and we needed to be sure DriveScale could perform just like direct-attached storage. We have been pleasantly surprised and extremely happy with the high availability and performance of the DriveScale solution."

DriveScale Continues Growth in APAC

In 2018, DriveScale announced its expansion into the Asia region with the opening of a regional office in Japan to expand APAC operations and deliver its composable infrastructure solution. This was a result of the company's ongoing engagements with a number of leading Japanese and Chinese companies in the manufacturing, automotive, retail and consumer electronics industries. DriveScale is enabling them to build more productive, responsive and easy-to-manage data centers.

"DriveScale's leading technology is an excellent fit for the Chinese market," said Connie Cheng, Managing Partner at Nautilus Ventures and a DriveScale board member. "This customer in China, one of the largest couriers in the world, is a testament to the value of DriveScale's solution. I expect to see many more Chinese customers in the near future."

"Working with SF Express is a natural next step for us following our milestones in the APAC region last year, and our expansion into China is bearing fruit with this major customer win," said Gene Banman, CEO at DriveScale. "We are leading the charge in bringing programmable and adaptable compute infrastructure to the data center and look forward to meeting the demands in the region to support high growth, high performance data analysis applications."

About DriveScale

DriveScale allows server infrastructure to be composed on the fly from pools of heterogeneous, low-cost compute nodes, storage systems and network fabric. Called Composable Infrastructure, the DriveScale Composable Platform orchestrates highly available, high-performance servers designed for data-intensive applications. Customers deploy and redeploy resources in minutes, eliminate resource underutilization and reduce refresh costs by decoupling compute and storage, providing cloud agility at scale in your data center at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. DriveScale's platform is open and works with a large ecosystem of alliance partners. Founded and led by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture who built enterprise-class systems for Cisco, Sun Microsystems and NetApp, DriveScale is based in Sunnyvale, Calif. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

