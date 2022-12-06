DriveNets Wins 2022 Company of the Year Award by Leading Lights

Telecoms prestigious awards program recognizes DriveNets leadership in transforming service providers networks to a disaggregated cloud architecture

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, today announced that it has been named the winner of Light Reading's 2022 Leading Lights Award for Company of the Year (Private). As the winner in the category, DriveNets is recognized as "the privately held firm that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, makes investors proud and makes employees happy." This is the third consecutive year DriveNets has won a Leading Lights Award and the second time it has been named Company of the Year (Private). The winners of the telecom industry's most prestigious awards program were announced in an online ceremony on Friday, December 2.

"The adoption of the cloud-native disaggregated networking model is growing as the new routing model gains acceptance among high-scale service provider networks," said Sterling Perrin, Sr. Principal Analyst – Optical Networking & Transport at Heavy Reading. "Operators see major advantages to shifting from the traditional way of building networks to open disaggregated routing platforms. DriveNets' recognition as the 2022 Private Company of the Year demonstrates the strong momentum of this shift and the key role that DriveNets is plays in its adoption by Tier-1 operators."

Earlier this year, DriveNets announced $262 million in series C funding to continue disrupting the telecommunications and cloud Infrastructure industry, expanding the company's cloud-native networking portfolio and global operations, while changing the way networks are built, operated, and consumed.

"We're honored to be recognized as the Leading Lights Company of the Year for the second time," said Ido Susan, DriveNets co-founder and CEO. "DriveNets continues to innovate and execute on its vision to change the future of the networking market. Being recognized in such an impressive group of our fellow nominees – is both gratifying and further validation that we are moving the networking industry forward."

Three-time Leading Lights Award winner

The Leading Lights program, comprising 24 categories, recognizes the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation. DriveNets is a three-time Leading Lights Award winner. In addition to this year's award, DriveNets was named Company of the Year (Private) in 2020 and won the Leading Lights Award for Best New Optical Networking/IP Product for its DriveNets Network Cloud solution in 2021.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions. Founded at the end of 2015 and based in Israel, DriveNets transforms the way service and cloud providers build networks. DriveNets' solution – Network Cloud – adapts the architectural and economic models of cloud to telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over a shared physical infrastructure of white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations, increasing network scale and elasticity and accelerating service innovation. DriveNets continues to deploy its Network Cloud with Tier 1 operators worldwide and has raised more than $587 million in three funding rounds. Learn more at www.drivenets.com .

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators; cloud services players; and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates a dedicated research division, Heavy Reading; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including The 5G Exchange, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site Telecoms.com.

