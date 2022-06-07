DriveNets Named Leader, Outperformer in 2022 GigaOm Radar for Network Operating Systems

DriveNets Network Cloud solution ranked higher than all incumbent networking vendors

RA'ANANA, Israel, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets – a leader in cloud-native networking solutions – today announced it has been named a Leader and an Outperformer in the 2022 GigaOm Radar for Network Operating Systems: Network Service Providers . DriveNets' Network Cloud solution achieved a top score related to 21 vendors and 25 network operating systems (NOS) evaluated in the report. The evaluation criteria covered aspects of innovation, vision, flexibility and total cost of ownership. DriveNets Network Cloud ranked higher than all incumbent providers (Cisco, Juniper, Nokia and others), as well as all vendors offering disaggregated NOS solutions. This recognition, combined with DriveNets' growing momentum at Tier-1 service providers, solidifies the company's leadership in cloud-native networking.

The GigaOm Radar report offers decision makers a view into the mapping of networking vendors according to their solutions' innovation and maturity which affect operators' business and network evolution plans. According to the report, DriveNets Network Operating System (DNOS) is the leading NOS in the market, enabling operators to safely transform to a cloud architecture with a proven hyper-scale solution, generate new revenue and adopt cloud-economics. The report also notes that DriveNets Network Cloud is a leading platform-play solution that accommodates multiple use cases and network functions over the same shared infrastructure.

GigaOm's report cites DriveNets' Network Cloud's capability to be deployed over a range of multivendor white boxes with unified software, which allows network service providers (NSPs) and cloud service providers (CSPs) to easily scale from the smallest available router to the largest. The report also referenced the company's solution's wide deployment at AT&T as proof point to its maturity.

"DriveNets stood out in our research as having the strongest combination of innovation, maturity and proven high-scale deployment, supporting a wide range of use cases and network function. It is a forward-looking vendor that continues to develop and deploy solutions that allow service providers to evolve their networks to the cloud era," said Ivan McPhee, GigaOm analyst. "We expect DriveNets to continue to expand its capabilities and maintain its momentum in the industry."

"DriveNets Network Cloud was built to allow operators to transform their networks to a cloud architecture and change their network economics," said Ido Susan, DriveNets founder and CEO. "GigaOm's report recognizes the innovation we bring to market, and the incredible scale and maturity of our solution - an unusual combination which provides operators a risk-free innovation and transformation to the cloud."

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions. Founded in 2015 and based in Israel, DriveNets offers communications service providers (CSPs) and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution – Network Cloud – adapts the architectural model of cloud to telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations, offering telco-scale performance and elasticity at a much lower cost. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

