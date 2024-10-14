DriveNets Expands Partner Ecosystem in India

NMSWorks, Teleindia and Nuvem Labs partnering with DriveNets to accelerate solution delivery and customer support, and expand DriveNets Network Cloud's global customer base

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets – a leader in innovative networking solutions – today announced it is expanding its partner ecosystem in India with the addition of NMSWorks , Teleindia and Nuvem Labs to its partner network. This major expansion further deepens DriveNets' local presence and engagement with the Indian industry, which will enable DriveNets to collaborate and develop solutions with leading, local companies and grow its presence with Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators, as well as government customers, in India and beyond.

"DriveNets is already engaging in multiple large-scale customer projects in India, and we rely on our partners to ensure we have a strong local presence and that our customers enjoy reliable, timely support," said Nir Gasko, VP Global Strategic Alliances. "Adding these three leading partners to our global ecosystem will create a more holistic, end-to-end solution delivery system for our local service providers."

"DriveNets is excited to work with these three partners as we expand our presence across India, ensure our local customers and have the resources they need," said Rupa Chatterjee, VP & Managing Director, India & SAARC at DriveNets.

NMSWorks Software

NMSWorks is an India-based company delivering network management solutions to some of the largest and most demanding telecom service providers, network equipment vendors and enterprises, including Bharti Airtel, TATA Communications, BSNL, Google, and more.

NMSWorks' solutions complement DriveNets network management system (DNOR) with extended provisioning capabilities, fault and performance management, and service assurance, enabling network convergence and management plane consistency across multiple networking domains. The tight integration with DriveNets Network Cloud on REST-based APIs provides our joint customers with high degrees of automation in operations which eliminate errors and inefficiencies and improve network reliability.

NMSWorks and DriveNets recently completed a successful end-to-end management evaluation with a Tier1 customer in India.

Teleindia

Teleindia Networks, established in 2006, is an India-based telecom service provider offering comprehensive solutions and services to support efficient network rollouts. These include system integration, network design, project management, and NOC (Network Operations Center) services. Teleindia also extends its expertise into Data Center services, providing Co-location (CoLO), Hosting, and Cloud solutions.

With its advanced capabilities, Teleindia has solidified its position in the global market as a reliable service provider across various domains, including IP, Optical, and Data Center technologies.

In collaboration with DriveNets, Teleindia will play a pivotal role in driving DriveNets' expansion into new markets, such as AI/datacenters, government, and enterprise sectors. With extensive experience in large-scale telecom and data center projects, Teleindia is well-positioned to foster innovation and support the evolving needs of these industries.

Nuvem Labs

Nuvem Labs, a global IT consulting, specializes in crafting highly scalable, world-class consulting processes. With a proven track record collaborating with some of the world's largest organizations, Nuvem Labs will provide DriveNets customers in India, operators and government offices, a trusted local partner that is highly experienced in rolling out network solutions.

Visit DriveNets in booth 4.1.10 & 4.1.29 at India Mobile Congress , October 15-18, in New Delhi.

Learn more about DriveNets' solutions here .

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale disaggregated networking solutions. Founded in 2015, DriveNets modernizes the way service providers, cloud providers and hyperscalers build networks, streamlining network operations, increasing network performance at scale, and improving their economic model. DriveNets' solutions – Network Cloud and Network Cloud-AI – adapt the architectural model of hyperscale cloud to telco-grade networking and support any network use case – from core-to-edge to AI networking – over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations and offering telco-scale performance and reliability with hyperscale elasticity. DriveNets' solutions are currently deployed in the world's largest networks. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

