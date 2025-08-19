DriveNets and Semper Victus to Present Best Practices of AI Cluster Tuning Based On NeoCloud Deployments

Learn how an AI back-end network based on fabric-scheduled Ethernet simplifies AI cluster tuning

Hear insights on designing, installing, and optimizing high-performance AI clusters

Discover best practices for building and benchmarking high-performance AI network fabric

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, will host a webinar with Semper Victus to discuss best practices for accelerating the deployment and tuning of AI network fabrics, and optimizing the performance of AI workloads.

The webinar, Build It Right: AI Cluster End-to-End Performance Tuning , will take place August 26, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT.

Featuring first-hand insights from Toby Ford, Chief Network Architect at Semper Victus, and Sagie Fanish, Sr. Director of Product Management - AI Infrastructure at DriveNets, the webinar will answer key questions including:

How to move from InfiniBand to Ethernet-based AI network fabric?

Why do you need a fabric-scheduled Ethernet and why does traditional Ethernet not suffice?

What are the actual performance test results of various AI network technologies?

Plus:

Tips for better ways to design, plan, install, tune and optimize cluster performance

How to accelerate time to first token, and how to improve cluster performance and benchmarking

The webinar will also showcase a successful NeoCloud deployment of DriveNets' Network Cloud-AI solution, share its performance test results, and compare them to other AI networking technologies.

The webinar will address issues facing many organizations with growing AI workloads, including

What is the highest-performance back-end fabric for AI clusters?

By combining the scalability of standard Ethernet with the high-performance of a chassis, DriveNets Network Cloud-AI delivers unmatched networking performance at any scale at an optimal cost structure. Featuring low-packet-loss network architectures, DriveNets Network Cloud-AI solution delivers industry leading AI networking fabric performance at scale, supporting up to 32,000 GPUs in a single cluster. Built on DriveNets' Fabric-Scheduled Ethernet (FSE) architecture, the solution ensures predictable, lossless backend connectivity, delivering significant improvement in job completion times (JCT) for AI workloads. How can organizations tune the AI cluster with minimal interference even when the AI workload type changes?

DriveNets' Fabric Scheduled Ethernet technology provides efficient scheduling and manages the flow of data to optimize network paths - eliminating congestion and minimizing latency and jitter. The result is a more predictable and lossless network connection. Cell spray, end-to-end VoQs and zero-impact failover work together to deliver the industry's best load balancing, congestion management, and high availability capabilities. All this is done without the need for fine tuning or complex configuration. Where can organizations receive comprehensive support for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) deployments?

DriveNets Infrastructure Services (DIS) delivers expert-driven infrastructure services - addressing every major phase of the AI infrastructure lifecycle—design, installation, configuration, testing, performance tuning, and training. DIS experts deliver a complete package for building and optimizing AI clusters - ensuring faster deployment, lower operational risk, and higher performance by leveraging DriveNets' deep networking expertise and strong partner ecosystem. How can organizations accelerate AI deployments successfully?

Through the combination of DriveNets' high-performance network solution and DIS team, alongside the technical expertise of Semper Victus, customers are successfully accelerating their AI deployments. The DIS team is purpose-built to simplify and accelerate complex AI and HPC cluster deployments - combining a unique knowledge-set and expertise to ensure that AI infrastructure is designed, deployed and fine-tuned for optimal performance.





Register for the webinar here: https://get.drivenets.com/register-for-webinar-with-semper-victus

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale networking solutions for service providers and AI infrastructures. The company created a radical new way to build networks that substantially improves the network's economic model and optimizes network utilization and efficiency.

DriveNets' Network Cloud-AI, which was introduced to the market in 2023, provides the highest-performance Ethernet-based AI networking solution and the best Ethernet alternative to InfiniBand. The solution is used by Hyperscalers, NeoClouds, and Enterprises worldwide. Learn more at https://www.drivenets.com.

About Semper Victus

From private cloud construction to full-stack performance optimization, Semper Victus specializes in creating vendor-agnostic approaches for advanced cloud, network, and GPU infrastructure solutions. Hyperscalers, cloud service providers, enterprises, and government agencies around the world trust the company's skilled security professionals, engineers, and technologists whose decades of practical experience enable them to deliver modular, secure, and future-ready architectures supporting all GPUaaS needs. Learn more at https://www.sempervictus.com

