DriveNets and Radisys Partner to Enable Network Transformation Projects with European Service Providers

New partnership to focus on network scaling projects and new services rollout, as well as end-to-end network orchestration, integration and control

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets, a leader in innovative networking solutions, and Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end networking projects that enhance network scale and accelerate new services rollouts for European service providers. This partnership expands DriveNets' growing global partner ecosystem, extending the company's presence in Europe.

Through this partnership, Radisys will provide end-to-end integration of DriveNets' Network Cloud solution, as well as Radisys' Connect Modular Broadband end-to-end control and orchestration system, for service provider's networks.

The companies have already conducted a successful proof of concept with a service provider in Germany and are pursuing additional joint business opportunities with operators in Europe.

"Expanding the industry ecosystem behind open disaggregated networks is key to the success of network transformation projects," said Nir Gasko, vice president of Global Strategic Alliances at DriveNets. "By working together, Radisys and DriveNets bring the deployment experience and deep technical expertise required to support network transformation projects and AI infrastructure buildouts across Europe."

"Radisys has been working with global providers to build high-performance open and disaggregated networks rapidly and significantly reduce network costs." said Hans-Joerg Kolbe, vice president of Strategic Market Development, Radisys. "Partnering with DriveNets allows us to accelerate these projects' time-to-market and offer service providers a broader range of network solutions and support capabilities."

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in high-scale disaggregated networking solutions. Founded in 2015, DriveNets modernizes the way service providers, cloud providers and hyperscalers build networks, streamlining network operations, increasing network performance at scale, and improving their economic model. DriveNets' solutions – Network Cloud and Network Cloud-AI – adapt the architectural model of hyperscale cloud to telco-grade networking and support any network use case – from core-to-edge to AI networking – over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations and offering telco-scale performance and reliability with hyperscale elasticity. DriveNets' solutions are currently deployed in the world's largest networks. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

