DriveNets' 2021 Achievements Lead to a Strong Start for 2022

Cloud-native networking disruptor sees 1,000 percent increase in traffic running on Network Cloud solution

RA'ANANA, Israel, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets – a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions – today announced a number of significant milestones the company achieved in 2021 and pointed toward strong momentum and continued growth in 2022. To kick off 2022, the company recently launched a bold new marketing campaign positioning the company as an ongoing disruptor and a leader in the evolution to cloud-native networking.

Founded six years ago with the ambitious goal of radically changing the way networks are built, DriveNets raised $208 million in a Series B funding round last year, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion. The company is also deployed as the core routing solution for AT&T , a strong endorsement of the viability of DriveNets' Network Cloud solution.

Among its many achievements in 2021, DriveNets:

Grew network traffic running on the DriveNets' Network Cloud solution by 1,000 percent

Engaged with nearly 100 customers and doubled bookings year over year

Completed more than 30 proof-of-concept and certification trials with potential customers – double the number completed in 2020

Established key strategic partnerships to speed the deployment of next-generation networks worldwide, including agreements with Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC) , EPS Global , Wipro Limited , and KGPCo .

, , , and . Grew its overall employee base by 30 percent, significantly expanding its operations and deployment teams and growing its global sales team by more than four times its 2020 size, expanding its reach worldwide

Increased market momentum with recognition by analysts and numerous industry awards .

DriveNets Network Cloud also drew strong endorsements from customers in 2021:

"DriveNets Network Cloud confirmed that we will be able to provide optimal service quality without interruption, even when traffic increases or other challenges occur, in a cloud-native environment."

– LG U+

"The best quality we have seen in years. The first ever routing system to reach production without bouncing back to the lab."

– Tier-1 operator in North America

"DriveNets' modern, agile code development methodology delivers higher feature velocity and faster time-to-market than we have ever seen before. This is more important than what features are supported today."

– Tier-1 operator in North America

"Last year was another exciting and productive year for DriveNets," said Ido Susan, DriveNets founder and CEO. "Even while grappling with a second year of COVID-19, our team stayed focused on serving our customers and growing our business. The company's traction and the positive reactions we continue to get from our customers around the world drove us to innovate further and reach some excellent results. We look forward to carrying that momentum throughout 2022."

Learn more about DriveNets here .

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a leader in cloud-native networking software and network disaggregation solutions. Founded in 2015 and based in Israel, DriveNets offers communications service providers (CSPs) and cloud providers a radical new way to build networks, substantially growing their profitability by changing their technological and economic models. DriveNets' solution – Network Cloud – adapts the architectural model of cloud to telco-grade networking. Network Cloud is a cloud-native software that runs over a shared physical infrastructure of standard white-boxes, radically simplifying the network's operations, offering telco-scale performance and elasticity at a much lower cost. Learn more at www.drivenets.com

Media contact:

Crystal Monahan

+1-617-290-2882

drivenets@guyergroup.com

Sandra Welfeld

+972- 9-774-4726

press@drivenets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657406/DriveNets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DriveNets