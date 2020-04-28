DriveLock Expands in ANZ With a New Channel Sales Manager

SYDNEY, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveLock, the leading German Endpoint Protection provider, has appointed David Weinstein as Channel Sales Manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Weinstein will be based out of DriveLock's Sydney office and joins the company with over 23 years of experience in the Cyber Security and Cloud Software industry, having spent the last 15 years with Global Vendors such as Juniper Networks and Dell EMC. His knowledge and understanding on how to propel channel enablement for leading technology Vendors will be highly advantageous in enabling the Channel to deliver on DriveLock's industry-leading Zero Trust Platform.

"I thrive off of the opportunity to work for industry-leading technology companies and am excited to join DriveLock during this pivotal moment in the Global Economy and securing our approach on working from home. This will bring new security risks to organisations across the globe."

"I am passionate about building relationships and developing Channel Go-to-Market strategies by aligning channel systems to deliver unprecedented value to partners and customers," says Weinstein.

Customers are looking for partners that effectively manage end-to-end solutions. We want partners that are focused on solving customer business problems and prioritising their security posture – on-premise, in the cloud, or as a managed service.

DriveLock is committed to our local presence with security-focused resellers, MSPs, and MSSPs in ANZ. We work across all industry verticals and organisation sizes. A key growth area will be enabling partner-led services.

"We are happy to have someone with David's experience and expertise on board the DriveLock team to push our channel growth in ANZ. At this point, we need to successfully manoeuvre through the current challenging circumstances and pursue future market opportunities", says Ralf Hart, VP of Global Sales.

