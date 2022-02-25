Dripcoin broadens its services, introducing multilingual support

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As years roll by, online financial transactions are becoming increasingly popular across the globe. Even though many of those who buy or sell are not native English speakers, till today most online brokerage sites offer only English support. Naturally, many people whose native language isn't English, and perform this type of activities, have gone through the frustration of trying to explain themselves to a tech support person. One company that has already brought to mind this burning issue is Dripcoin , which now offers multilingual support.

"As a reputed online brokerage, we cater to all corners of the world. Offering only English support seems to me as taking your clients for granted," said Miguel Reviniero, Dripcoin's spokesperson. "It's true, English is a widespread language, though we try our best to adjust ourselves to all our clients."

The real deal

For now, it seems that other companies don't rush to offer customer service in other languages. When dealing with digital tokens, it might be easy to forget that at the end of the day, what they are actually dealing with - is people.

"Our job isn't done when a client opens an account. It's necessary that they understand why we're the best choice for them. The fact that the world around us becomes more and more cosmopolitan, doesn't release us from the duty of communicating with our clients on even terms," continued Reviniero. "It's not a perk, but an essential part of what we do."

About Dripcoin

Dripcoin was founded with the goal of being a platform in which one can connect, learn and experience, with the aim of making digital assets accessible to anyone. Their motto is "simple is more". Dripcoin strives to simplify the process of exploring digital tokens and make it exciting and passion driven. No need for downloading heavy and slow applications. User experience, executions and managing assets are quick and friendly, also for the novice user. Clients can enjoy the intuitive interface's flexibility, and easily monitor multiple assets with dozens of study-based charts.

Though it's focused on personalization and community, Dripcoin leaves no stones unturned regarding privacy and security. These are main concerns for the company, and they are highly prioritized. Users' information is safe in a private system, therefore access is restricted. All of these aspects are included in this platform to provide the most optimal experience.

