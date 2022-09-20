Drip Irrigation Market worth $8.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drip Irrigation Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Drip irrigation is increasing in popularity among growers, as it helps in transferring water to the roots of the plant where it is needed, at the correct volume, and without a lot of waste due to wind, runoff, overspray, and evaporation. Drip systems use between 20%-50% less water than traditional sprinkler systems. In addition to distributing water, drip irrigation systems can also distribute fertilizer, allowing the nutrients to be delivered to plants with minimal labor expense and workforce chemical exposure.

The vegetable crops segment is estimated to hold the second largest market in the drip irrigation market in 2022.

Vegetable crops grown using drip irrigation require regular water distribution to avoid plant stress during critical growth periods, which could affect both crop productivity and crop production quality. The use of drip irrigation helps maintain a uniform moisture level near the active root zone of the vegetable plant. Moreover, vegetable crops such as potatoes, cabbages, and onions form a key aspect of the Asia Pacific demand as well as exports; however, the increasing government and political scrutiny to reduce water withdrawal rates and advancements in drip lines have led to growers adopting drip irrigation systems in the region. An increase in the area under precision agriculture is also one of the major factors, which has contributed to the increased market demand for drip irrigation systems.

The emitters/drippers segment is estimated to hold the second largest growth rate in the drip irrigation market.

Emitters are one of the most important components of drip irrigation systems. Most emitters are small plastic devices that either screw or snap onto a drip tube or pipe. There are many different methods used by emitters to create and maintain this uniform low flow rate. Some emitters route the water through a very long, narrow passage or tube. The small diameter and great length of this path reduce the water pressure and create a more uniform flow. Moreover, the increasing demand for microirrigation equipment, including low-pressure and low-cost equipment across farms in India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries, is expected to drive the demand for emitters/drippers in the global market.

The surface segment is estimated to be the fastest growing application in the drip irrigation market.

Low costs of installation and maintenance leads to an increasing demand for surface drip irrigation systems. Surface equipment utilizes water, which is applied over the soil by drip tubes or laterals. It is usually recommended for flat land slopes and medium-to-fine textured soil types, which promote the lateral spread of water through furrow or across the basin. The surface equipment provides numerous advantages at the farm level and project level. They are not affected by the sloping pattern and undulating land. It is easier to detect the clogging of emitters in the surface equipment. Hence, increasing the demand for surface segment drip irrigation.

Inline emitters are the fastest-growing emitter type segment in the drip irrigation market.

Inline emitters are attached to the lateral's inner wall and are usually cylindrical or flat boat shaped. Moreover, inline emitters are present within the lateral with equal spacing. Inline emitters help in providing maximum resistance against clogging, and are also suitable for subsurface and surface irrigation. Moreover, improved efficiency and fertigation compatibility drive demand for inline emitters.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest region for the drip irrigation market in 2022.

Nowadays, agricultural focus is shifted to more commercial crops from traditional crops. Due to these modifications, facilities of irrigation are modernizing the irrigation management and most preferably, the infrastructure. The growth in this region is driven by the rise in demand for agricultural produce due to the growing population, an increase in technological advancement in irrigation facilities, and government subsidies in various countries of this region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries Inc. (US), Netafim (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), and Shanghai huawei water saving irrigation corp. ltd. (China).

