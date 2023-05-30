Driivz™ Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure with Its Disruptive Digital Services Software Platform

Driivz significantly optimizes its customers' EV charging networks operations, maximizing network availability and stability as well as customer satisfaction.

SAN ANTONIO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Driivz with the 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award . Driivz is a world-leading EV charging and energy management solution provider that focuses on electric mobility innovation and growth. The company provides customers with a scalable, intelligent, and integrated solution that effectively manages networks and provides drivers with an exceptional EV charging experience.

Driivz serves customers across a wide range of verticals, such as Charge Point operators (CPOs), electro Mobility Service Providers (eMSPs), EV charging service providers, fleets, oil and gas companies, power utilities, Real estate companies, Multi Dwelling Units (MDU) management companies and commercial and industrial buildings, among others. This ability to work across multiple industries enables Driivz to stay ahead of the technology curve and improve its innovative services.

For example, the company's automated charging management software minimizes human intervention and automatically solves issues remotely, maximizing network uptime and utilization. In addition, the software offers smart energy management capabilities, robust operational control, and unique self-healing capabilities. As a result, Driivz provides a superior user experience and addresses customers' ever-changing needs.

"Since its inception, Driivz's sterling reputation and customer-centric framework have led to its coveted preferred partner status. Over the years, its EV charging and energy management platform expanded to 30 countries," said Silvana Rulet, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

With its customer-centric approach, Driivz meets users' specific demands and offers a modular platform and tailored solutions that seamlessly connect with mission-critical systems to address users' unique business requirements. Moreover, Driivz delivers an exceptional customer experience, ensuring the efficient resolution of any issues or concerns. This commitment level generates greater trust and loyalty among customers, translating into further business opportunities.

"We are proud to have been awarded the Frost & Sullivan award this year. It reflects our continuous efforts to refine our solutions further as Driivz actively collaborates with stakeholders and major players in the EV market to keep abreast of market needs and trends," said Doron Frenkel, Founder and CEO at Driivz. "For instance, Driivz's customer list includes the largest EV charging service providers in the market, such as Evgo, Recharge, Mer, Circle K and Shell. These collaborations have further enhanced innovations and have allowed Driivz to expand its customer base, thus gaining an edge over its closest competitors."

"Driivz utilizes a customer-focused strategy to benefit its clients. It provides comprehensive solutions that enable EV charging service providers and fleet operators to manage, operate, and optimize their charging networks through an intelligent cloud-based platform," noted Prajyot Sathe, Industry Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Driivz's unique focus on augmenting its customer value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global market for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Driivz

Driivz, an independent company and wholly owned subsidiary of Vontier, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz's team of EV experts serve customers in 30 countries, including global industry players such as Shell, Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, Recharge, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of transactions for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com.

