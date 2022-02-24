Dried Fruits Market is projected to propagate at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2032

With efforts of manufacturers in offering convenience, quality, and high-shelf stability, demand of dried fruits is expected to witness positive growth over the coming years.

Dried fruits are increasingly being used as ingredients in snacks, breakfast, lunch, dinner, festivals, and special occasions, as they are less processed. This preserves the inherent wholesomeness of the fresh fruits from which they are created, and offer a fair value when compared to fresh, frozen, and canned fruits. Dried fruits come in a range of shapes and sizes, including whole, half, and diced, which offer limitless creativity to food manufacturers for using them in different cuisines.

The popularity associated with the nutrition and health benefits of dried fruits is captivating the attention of food manufacturers who are longing to offer fruit flavor to customers. Increasing demand from food manufacturers for incorporating natural ingredients in their cuisines, which has increased shelf life, is further expected to soar the use of dried fruits in the food and beverage industry.

· Breakfast cereal manufacturers such as Kellogg's, A & V 2000 Inc., etc., are including dried fruits and nuts in their products in order to enhance nutrient content as well as flavor.

As per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global dried fruits market is projected to expand at 5.5% CAGR through 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Potential growth for the market of dried fruits is shown by East Asia , South Asia , and Latin America , with predicted value CAGRs of 7.5%, 6.7%, and 6.2, respectively for 2022 to 2032.

, , and , with predicted value CAGRs of 7.5%, 6.7%, and 6.2, respectively for 2022 to 2032. Europe and East Asia , together, hold more than 50% value share in the global market for dried fruits.

and , together, hold more than 50% value share in the global market for dried fruits. On the basis of end use, the food & beverage sector holds an approximate value share of 69.1%.

Global consumption of dried fruits is expected to be 2,927,997 tons in 2022.

On the basis of nature, conventional dried fruits are expected to be valued at US$ 9,633.7 Mn in 2022.

"Key producers of dried fruits would be able to gain considerable profits by targeting the foodservice and F&B industry. Usage of dried fruits in various households has also risen over the years due to the ongoing trend of home cooking," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of dried fruits are majorly focusing on product development and expansion of their processing facilities through the introduction of latest machinery. They are also emphasizing on offering certified products to customers through quality system control in order to increase their brand value.

In 2020, Woodland Foods announced plans to expand its sales and marketing reach in Mexico . The expansion would open the entire Woodland Foods catalogue to Mexico and the Caribbean for serving the industrial, foodservice, and retail markets.

. The expansion would open the entire Woodland Foods catalogue to and the for serving the industrial, foodservice, and retail markets. Berrifine A/S works closely with accredited organic control agencies to make sure that its suppliers comply with all the required industry requirements and standards. The company values effective traceability so as to offer steady delivery of uniform and high-quality products.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global dried fruits market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (apples, mangoes, strawberries, cranberries, oranges, apricots, pineapples, blueberries, cherries, blackcurrant, grapes, figs, prunes), nature (organic, conventional), form (whole/pieces, powder), end use (food & beverages, foodservice, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumers), across seven major regions of the world.

