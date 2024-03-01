DreamSmart Group Unveils Meizu 21 Pro, Fully Embracing AI

ZHUHAI, China, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 29, 2024, DreamSmart Group hosted a special event, announcing its 'All in AI' new strategy to embrace the promising future of AI technologies. Other new products, such as the Open AI Terminal Meizu 21 PRO and a new color variant of coronet blue of MYVU smart AR glasses, were presented together.

Further details of the strategic planning of 'All in AI' was revealed. With AI devices, re-designed Flyme systems and an AI ecosystem as three pillars, DreamSmart Group aspires to achieve its vision of "All in AI" with three years of ecosystem construction and technological development. According to the plan, in 2024, Meizu will push updates for its newly developed mobile operating system tailored for the AI era, establishing the foundation for AI capacity. Additionally, Meizu plans to launch its first AI device during this year's Black Friday in the United States, competing head-on with the world's leading AI device manufacturers.

The Flyme team of Meizu unveiled to the world its strategic vision of 'All in AI', and provided a glimpse at how a smarter FlymeOS can be like in the future, setting a benchmark for the industry in terms of new applications, new architectures, and new concepts in human-computer interactions. In the future, FlymeOS will adopt a more open and inclusive approach in its unceasing effort to pioneer in the development of human-machine interactions, taking the industry into a new era of AI-powered interactions.

MYVU smart AR glasses, released last year, saw upgrades in this event. Several new features powered by AI such as smart music, smart meeting minutes, AI Persona, and AI interpreting and transcribing supporting six languages. Additionally, MYVU became the first in achieving seamless connectivity with Apple Watch.

At the event, DreamSmart Group also announced its collaboration with Malaysia's Digital Way Group to launch the international version of MYVU smart AR glasses, which will premiere in 11 Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Meizu 21 PRO is a futuristic device crafted for the AI era, incorporating the pinnacle of design, interaction, and craftsmanship of classic smartphones. With innovative technologies, unique aesthetics, and powerful hardware, Meizu 21 PRO heralds a new era of AI for Meizu. Available in five colors: Black, Ultra Black, White, Purple, and Green, the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at RMB 4,999 yuan, the 16GB + 512GB variant at 5,399 yuan, and the 16GB + 1TB vvariant at 5,899 yuan. The Meizu 21 PRO not only marks a triumphant conclusion to Meizu's legacy in the smartphone era but also signifies the beginning of a new journey into the AI era.

DreamSmart Group is a full-stack platform of smart terminals across multiple industries. The Group seamlessly integrates smartphones, smart AR glasses, and smart cars around FlymeOS, thus establishing an ecosystem of smart mobility with software and hardware combined. With the advancement of technologies, the interconnectivity of automobiles and smartphones leads the industry into an era of intelligence and ecosystem 3.0. Due to its profound technological expertise across multiple industries, DreamSmart Group is hailed as a representative enterprise in smart ecosystems, along with companies like Huawei and Xiaomi.

The Meizu brand under DreamSmart Group has enjoyed a history of 21 years and boasts over 30 million Meizu fans. Shen Ziyu, Chairman and CEO of the Group, stated: 'Meizu had once been a pioneer in China, dashing from the era of MP3 players into the smartphone era. Today, as we transition from the smartphone era to the AI era, Meizu stands at a new starting point. Through continuous innovation and efforts, we strive to become a leader in AI technologies and to bring users an immersive experience across multiple devices and all scenarios.'

