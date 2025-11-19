Dreamegg Unveils Sunrise Alarm Clocks -- Up to 42% Off for Winter Mornings and Holiday Gifting

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter mornings grow darker and holiday schedules fill up, Dreamegg is bringing warmth and comfort to households with its bestselling Sunrise Alarm Clock series — now available at Black Friday savings, with up to 42% off in the US and 41% off in the UK. Whether you're looking for a gentler way to wake up, a meaningful holiday gift, or a healthier bedtime routine, the Sunrise line offers a calming, light, and sound-filled experience designed for the season.

Sunrise 1 — Simple, Warm, and the Best Value This Season

A warm winter bedroom setup featuring the Dreamegg Sunrise Alarm Clock — capturing the cozy, light-filled atmosphere the series brings to early mornings.

Leading this year's promotion is the Sunrise 1, offering the strongest discount of the event. Designed for users who prefer an easy, screen-free routine, it features intuitive button control, a soft sunrise simulation, relaxing white-noise options, and a warm glow that helps you wake naturally — even during the darkest winter weeks.

Its minimalist design fits seamlessly into any bedroom style, making it a thoughtful holiday gift for families, students, and anyone trying to reset their sleep schedule. With its gentle light transitions and reliable features, Sunrise 1 has become a "winter morning lifesaver" for thousands of users.

Discounts:

Amazon US — up to 42% off

Amazon UK — up to 41% off

Shop Sunrise 1:

US:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D5MG7K8R?maas=maas_adg_C291AC481A849CBA1AFC2F552B945750_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

UK:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CYZNHG58?maas=maas_adg_EE70A2BE08F369C9BDBB776604E93971_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

Sunrise 1+ — For Smart Users Who Prefer a Fully Customized Routine

For shoppers who want deeper personalization, the Sunrise 1+ enhances every part of your day. Start with Sunrise Mode: gradually brightening warm light and natural sounds help you wake naturally and refreshed. During work or study, one tap on the Favorite button activates your preferred light and sound routine for focus and comfort. For a midday nap or evening wind-down, Sunset Mode gently dims lights and plays soothing sounds, while Custom Routines let you set up to six personalized sequences. With 34 alarm tones, 34 natural sounds, and five light modes, Sunrise 1+ makes sleep, wake, and relaxation fully customizable for every lifestyle.

Shop Sunrise 1+:

US:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FHVLKQTN?maas=maas_adg_E6399B38A8DE570E8959FE20442E2511_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

UK:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0FHJ21DL3?maas=maas_adg_8BBD3D8D562BE0F81539E747D23A44CA_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

A Winter Essential for Brighter Mornings

This Black Friday, Dreamegg invites shoppers to discover why the Sunrise series has become a trusted companion for winter routines across the globe. Blending warm light therapy with practical sleep-enhancing features, these sunrise alarm clocks help make mornings calmer, evenings more restorative, and holiday gifting more meaningful. Brighten your mornings, calm your nights — discover the Sunrise difference.

Availability

Black Friday Sale: Nov 20 – Dec 01

Available on Amazon US & UK

Bring warmth, light, and better sleep home this holiday season with Dreamegg — the perfect gift for yourself or anyone who deserves gentler mornings.

