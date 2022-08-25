Dreame Technology to debut at IFA 2022, unveil new products for smart home-cleaning

BERLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology ("Dreame"), a fast-growing company leading in smart home-cleaning technologies, will make a debut at IFA 2022 in Germany with the launch of a series of new products for improved floor-cleaning experiences. The company sees its presence at Europe's largest consumer electronics product trade show as an important opportunity to introduce itself to a wider audience in Europe as it gains brand popularity in Germany and beyond.

At the company's booth, visitors will be able to experience some of the hot-selling models from the company's product family of robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and cordless stick vacuums. The highlight will be a brand-new robot vacuum and mop: L10s Ultra. L10s Ultra aims to fully automate home-cleaning by integrating the functions of automatic dust-collection, mop-washing and -drying, water- and solution-adding, and other advanced features.

Other eye-catching new designs include a wet and dry vacuum model that can easily clean hard-to-reach edges and corners, a robot vacuum model that has an advanced AI for obstacle avoidance, and a stick vacuum model that features ultra-strong suction to enable thorough cleaning for various types of flooring and furniture.

The company, which has built its products on the basis of major technological breakthroughs in high-speed digital motors, will also showcase its latest digital motor that exceed 180,000 revolutions per minute — a speed that is unrivalled by its peers.

As an innovator that has been leveraging advanced robotic technologies for households, Dreame is also exploring the potential of utilizing the technology for wider application scenarios. The exhibit of Eame One, a bionic quadrupedal robot of original design, will shed a light on how the company marches forward on innovation.

Yu Hao, the company's founder and CEO, said, "We're looking forward to meeting our users face-to-face at IFA and sharing our latest innovations at a gathering of industry leaders. We take the trade show as a valuable chance to learn our users' voices, connect with industry insiders and find more business partners in Germany and across Europe. We'll keep moving forward with innovation and making good products for every household."

The company has achieved robust business growth over the years in the overseas market, particularly in Germany. In 2021, its growth curve surged to 150 percent of 2020 thanks to a continuously rising confidence of its products among both online and offline consumers. In the first half of 2022, the company saw a 100 percent increase of sales revenue compared to the same period in 2021. The presence of Dreame in the mainstream retail channels in the German market has exceeded 80 percent, including leading retailers Mediamarkt, Euronics, Otto, Cyberport and others.

The company has invested heavily in product design and development. It has had a slew of honorary titles crowned to its products by prestigious organizations, such as the 2022 German Red Dot Design Award for Dreame Bot Z10 Pro robot vacuum and mop, the 2022 iF Design Award for Dreame Bot W10 robot vacuum and mop, as well as other industry accolades.

Dreame will be expecting visitors at IFA Berlin Hall 7.1a, Stand 105, from Sept. 2 to 6.

