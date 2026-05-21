Dreame Launches Z30 Pro Aqua: A New Standard in Wet & Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaning

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a leading innovator in smart home solutions, today announced the launch of the Z30 Pro Aqua in the UK, a two-in-one and fully flexible cordless vacuum designed to integrate both dry vacuuming and wet cleaning in a single device. Combining powerful suction with advanced surface washing capabilities, the new flagship model delivers efficient stain removal in one seamless pass. With this new launch, Dreame has created an entirely new category within the vacuum cleaner segment, establishing itself as a technology leader in the vacuum cleaner industry.

Z30 stick vacuum - Dreame UK

Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Global Pioneer of Wet-Cleaning Vacuums with Suction-Driven Roller Head and Self-Cleaning Stations*, the Dreame Z30 Pro Aqua introduces a new, life-changing approach to everyday cleaning by merging vacuum and wet & dry functions into a single versatile design. It also features a fresh-water self-cleaning cycle with hot-air drying, for a full cleaning experience.

Sean Chen, Managing Director of Dreame WEU, comments: "Our ambition is not just to follow customer needs, but to shape the future of home cleaning through meaningful innovation. Rather than pursuing technology for the sake of being first, we focus on developing new form factors that redefine how people interact with their living spaces. Guided by our mission to make life easier through technology, the Z30 Pro Aqua introduces a new approach to everyday cleaning. It is designed to transform cleaning habits across European households — making the experience simpler, more intuitive, and effortless."

Beyond a Vacuum: Advanced Wet & Dry Cleaning with Powerful Suction

The Z30 Pro Aqua combines the powerful suction of a premium cordless vacuum with integrated wet and dry cleaning, enabling users to spray water, scrub, and suction dirt in a single pass. From hair and large debris to sticky spills and dried stains, it delivers a faster and more efficient cleaning experience across multiple surfaces.

AquaCycle™ 2.0: Integrated Wet & Dry Cleaning

The AquaCycle™ 2.0 brush features a synchronized four-phase cleaning system — spray, scrape, scrub, and suction — designed to tackle both wet and dry messes with precision. This coordinated process supports up to 40 minutes of wet cleaning and coverage of up to 290 m².

A three-zone water management system separates clean water, dirty water, and solid debris into independent compartments, ensuring a continuous flow of fresh water while improving hygiene. The dedicated base station automatically washes and dries the roller with 70°C hot air, reducing manual maintenance and preparing the brush for the next use.

Enhanced multi-surface brushes equipped with TangleCut™ technology and the CelesTect™ illumination system improve visibility and prevent hair entanglement, enabling more precise cleaning. Z30 Pro Aqua upgraded Multi-Surface brush replaces traditional anti-tangle combs with dual motorized scrapers that actively cut hair during vacuuming—keeping the brush clear and eliminating the need for repeated manual hair removal. This advanced mechanism tackles hair tangles more thoroughly and efficiently.

Power That Goes Beyond

Powered by Dreame's TurboMotor™ technology, Z30 Pro Aqua unleashes up to 28,000Pa of unwavering suction power—easily lifting pet hair, fine dust, crumbs, and stubborn debris from any surface. Advanced cyclone technology generates powerful centrifugal force to efficiently separate dust and prevent filter clogging—ensuring consistent, fade-free suction from start to finish.

The five-layer filtration system, captures fine dust and particles (including pollen and pet dander) with up to 99.99% efficiency. It helps release cleaner air back into your home.

Discover a deep and continuous cleaning without compromises. Thanks to a high-performance LiPo battery that ensures up to 90 minutes of autonomy, this system guarantees accurate cleaning of homes up to 200m² in a single cycle.

Flexible, Foldable, All-in-One Design

With a 90° foldable design, the flexible extension rod easily adapts to your needs: it bends and extends to reach the most hidden corners under beds, sofas, and tight spaces without having to crouch or move furniture. The rotating head with a 180° angle also ensures obstacle-free cleaning even in tight spaces and between furniture.

Equipped with various cleaning accessories, the Z30 Pro Aqua meets different needs, such as suction and cleaning on soft surfaces (fabrics, cushions, carpets) and brushes for removing more stubborn stains.

The Z30 Pro Aqua marks Dreame's flagship in this new category, merging powerful suction with advanced wet and dry cleaning in a lightweight design — delivering maximum performance without compromise.

Available from May 21st, the Z30 Pro Aqua will be priced at £549 on Dreame's official website, Amazon, Argos and Very, with an introductory offer of £80 off during the first two weeks of sales. For further details and product visuals, please visit: HERE

● Source: Frost&Sullivan; Based on the research on the global wet-cleaning vacuum market, March 2026.

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