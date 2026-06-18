Dreame Becomes the World's No.1 Robot Vacuum Brand by Sales Volume and Revenue, According to IDC

Sustained growth driven by innovation, international expansion, and a strong premium positioning

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Q1 2026, Dreame ranked No.1 globally in both robot vacuum sales volume and revenue, according to data from International Data Corporation (IDC). This achievement further strengthens the brand's position as a global leader in smart home cleaning solutions.

Dreame UK (PRNewsfoto/Dreame)

Present in more than 120 countries and regions, Dreame operates over 6,500 retail locations worldwide and has surpassed 11 million cumulative unit shipments. The brand holds the No.1 market share position in 30 countries, including 10 where it commands more than 50% market share. This momentum is supported by annual growth exceeding 100% over the past six consecutive years.

This global achievement is accompanied by strong momentum in Europe, one of Dreame's key strategic markets. In 2025, the brand became the No.1 robot vacuum brand in Europe by unit shipments, according to IDC, while recording 103% year-over-year growth across the region. This trend continued into 2026, with sales increasing by 110% between January and April compared with the same period last year, driven by growing demand for premium smart home cleaning solutions.

"This global leadership marks an important milestone in Dreame's growth journey and reflects the strength of our innovation-driven strategy," said Sean Chen, President of Dreame WEU. "Europe is now one of our most dynamic markets, as demonstrated by our No.1 position in robot vacuum unit shipments in 2025 and our continued strong growth across the region. We will continue investing in advanced technologies to deliver increasingly intelligent, high-performance and autonomous cleaning experiences for European consumers."

Dreame continues to expand its portfolio of advanced technologies designed to improve the efficiency and autonomy of home cleaning. From intelligent navigation to obstacle-crossing capabilities, the brand's innovations address real consumer needs and help simplify everyday life. This commitment to innovation was recently demonstrated by the European launch of the X60 Pro Ultra Complete, held at the stunning Château de Chantilly in France. Featuring Dreame's first dual-jointed robotic arm with an 18cm extension reach, the new flagship model exemplifies the brand's ambition to raise the standards of intelligent home cleaning.

About Dreame

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative company specializing in smart home appliances. Leveraging its expertise in advanced technologies such as high-speed motors, computer vision, and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), Dreame has built a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions for the home and garden, spanning both small and major household appliances.

Its portfolio includes robot vacuum and mop cleaners, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers, and personal care devices. In 2025, Dreame became the No. 1 robot vacuum brand in Europe by unit shipments, according to IDC data. Operating in markets worldwide, Dreame continues to pursue its mission of making everyday life easier through innovations that combine performance, intelligence, and ease of use.

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