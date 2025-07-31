NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Pairs, a global footwear brand under Miracle Miles Group Inc., has successfully defended itself in a significant trademark dispute before the UK Supreme Court. The case, Iconix (Umbro) v. Dream Pairs, focused on allegations that Dream Pairs' stylized logo on football boots infringed upon Iconix's "double diamond" trademarks. After more than three years of litigation across the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, the UK's highest court ruled in favor of Dream Pairs in June 2025, confirming there was no likelihood of trademark infringement.

Dream Pairs, a global footwear brand under Miracle Miles Group Inc., successfully won a major trademark dispute against Iconix (Umbro) in the UK Supreme Court. After over three years of litigation, the court ruled in June 2025 that Dream Pairs’ stylized logo did not infringe on Iconix’s “double diamond” trademarks. Miracle Miles Group Inc. owns the footwear brands Dream Pairs, Dream Pairs Kids, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and ALLSWIFIT. The group fuels innovation and global growth across women’s, men’s, kids’, outdoor, and performance footwear, with a mission to deliver stylish, high-quality shoes through thoughtful design and inclusive pricing.

This landmark decision reaffirms Dream Pairs' commitment to responsible brand development and intellectual property integrity. "At Dream Pairs, we believe in building enduring trust through thoughtful design and ethical business practices. This decision strengthens our resolve to safeguard our creative vision globally," said a company spokesperson.

The case, which originated in 2021, underscores Dream Pairs' dedication to fair competition and legal clarity in brand expression. By defending its rights lawfully and with integrity, Dream Pairs reinforces its leadership in the global footwear market while setting a meaningful precedent for the industry at large.

The ruling also marks a milestone in UK trademark law, as the Supreme Court clarified that post-sale confusion—how consumers perceive a product after purchase—can be relevant in assessing trademark infringement. However, the Court upheld Dream Pairs' position that appellate courts must respect trial judges' detailed assessments unless clear errors are present.

Dream Pairs remains committed to delivering original, high-quality products to consumers worldwide while championing fair competition, innovation, and ethical design. This legal victory reflects the brand's broader mission to protect creativity, ensure compliance, and promote accountability in the global retail environment.

About Dream Pairs

Dream Pairs is a global footwear brand dedicated to making fashion-forward shoes that blend style, comfort, and performance. Serving millions of customers across the globe, the brand is dedicated to innovation, quality, and design integrity.

About Miracle Miles Group Inc.

Miracle Miles Group Inc. owns Dream Pairs, Dream Pairs Kids, Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and AllSwifit. The group drives innovation and global growth across women's, men's, kids', outdoor, and performance footwear, with a mission to make stylish, high-quality shoes accessible through thoughtful design and inclusive pricing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741805/Dream_Pairs_Cover_Photo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741806/Miracle_Miles_Brand_Collections.jpg