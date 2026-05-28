DRC National Football Team Cleared for 2026 FIFA World Cup

FECOFA and FIFA Confirm Full Compliance with U.S. Health Protocols Ahead of World Cup

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Democratic Republic of Congo's national football federation (FECOFA) and FIFA confirmed this week that the DRC's national team and technical staff are in full compliance with all U.S. health and safety protocols related to the ongoing Ebola outbreak, clearing the way for the team's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following a videoconference between FECOFA President Veron Mosengo Omba, the federation's 4th Vice President, and senior FIFA representatives, both organizations concluded that the Congolese delegation meets every health requirement imposed by American authorities. The meeting was called specifically to address concerns surrounding the Ebola epidemic and its potential impact on the DRC Leopards, staff, and supporters traveling to the United States.

Key measures confirmed during the meeting include the following:

The training camp originally scheduled in Kinshasa was canceled to comply with new U.S. health entry requirements.





Most DRC players selected for the World Cup squad live and compete in Europe, significantly limiting any direct exposure risk.





Team staff who departed Kinshasa did so on May 20 and will complete a minimum 21-day stay in Europe before entering the United States, fully satisfying American health authority guidelines.

DRC leadership is pleased FECOFA and FIFA jointly expressed confidence in the Congolese delegation and fully supports the team in its World Cup preparations.

"The Leopards and its staff have demonstrated exactly the kind of responsibility, discipline, and respect that we expect from our athletes on the world stage," said Her Excellency Yvette Kapinga Ngandu, DRC Ambassador to the United States. "I applaud FECOFA and FIFA for moving swiftly and decisively to make this responsible, reasonable determination. The Leopards are ready, they are safe, and I have no doubt that the United States will embrace this team and this moment with the warmth that has defined America for 250 years."

Minister of Sport Didier Budimbu echoed the Ambassador's sentiments, underscoring the Congolese government's full support for the delegation. "The Leopards carry the pride of 100 million Congolese people, and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has done everything in its power to ensure they arrive in the United States prepared, protected, and ready to compete," said Minister Budimbu. "I want to thank FECOFA for their swift coordination with FIFA, and I want every Congolese supporter, whether they are watching from the stadium or from home, to know that their government stands behind our team. The world will see what the DRC is capable of on that pitch."

The Ambassador also addressed the situation facing Congolese supporters who purchased World Cup tickets but have been unable to secure U.S. visas due to current administrative restrictions. FIFA has committed to reviewing FECOFA's formal request to facilitate refunds for affected fans.

"My heart goes out to every Congolese fan who saved and planned and dreamed of being in the stadium cheering on the Leopards, only to be turned away through no fault of their own," the Ambassador added. "I am encouraged that FIFA is taking this matter seriously, and I call on them to act with urgency and compassion in making these supporters whole. They deserve nothing less."

This development comes as the DRC and the United States continue to deepen their bilateral relationship across economic, security, and humanitarian fronts. The 2026 World Cup represents a significant cultural, sporting and diplomatic moment for both nations, and the DRC Embassy in Washington remains committed to ensuring the Congolese team, staff, and fans are supported throughout the tournament.

Members of the media seeking additional information and official statistics on the current Ebola situation, the 2026 DRC World Cup team or comments from senior DRC representatives are encouraged to head to the DRC's official United States Embassy page at ambadrcusa.org or reach out to our media contacts below.

Contacts:

Nana Bol Bol

571-435-6539

Michael McManus

202-215-9254

michael.mcmanus@88dragonspr.com

88 Dragons PR, Inc. is a registered Foreign Agent for APCSC & République Démocratique du Congo via the U.S. Department of Justice.

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