DRAM Module and Component Market Will Reach USD 111.1 Billion by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the DRAM module and component market will power at a rate of 1.40% in the years to come, to touch USD 111.1 billion by 2030.

The fostering acceptance of the IoT and 5G technologies, increasing count of data centers, and growing use of such components and modules in several industries are the important factors propelling the industry's growth.

Usage of IoT and 5G Technologies Is Increasing

The introduction of 5G networking technologies is burgeoning for providing faster and better connectivity.

Cellular corporations have started deploying these technologies in a few countries, particularly the U.S. High speed, network dependability, consistency of the connection, and a high data transfer rate are the benefits of 5G.

More-than-8-GB Variants Are in Highest Demand

It has been stated by the market experts at P&S Intelligence that "The above 8 GB category will have the largest share and grow at a rate of 1.6% in the years to come."

It can be credited to the necessity for a larger memory for the storage, analysis, and transmission of high-volume data.

This is because data generation will grow at a considerable rate over this decade owing to the introduction of numerous cutting-edge products and solutions.

Automotive Sector's Rising Demand for DRAM Modules and Components

The automotive category will grow at a rate of over 1.6% in the years to come.

The growth of the industry can be credited to the introduction of cutting-edge digital devices and applications for improved user experience and performance, by allowing for an enjoyable and safer driving experience.

The increasing acceptance of automation solutions, IoT devices, and remote access in automobiles will contribute to the growth of the industry.

Highest Revenue Generation from APAC

APAC was the market leader, and it will power at a rate of 1.6% in the future, because of the development of the semiconductor sector and the burgeoning requirement for smart electronic devices in India and China.

With the rapid acceptance of smart digital devices in APAC nations, there is a constant increase in the requirement for DRAM modules and components, because of their ability to satisfy the memory needs of those devices.

Moreover, the Indian government is taking various initiatives for becoming a hub for semiconductor manufacturing and a substitute for China.

Opportunities for Players also Vast in North America

North America is another significant user of DRAM components and modules because of the presence of a large number of electronics companies, such as Samsung, ON Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Intel, and Apple.

Additionally, the Silicon Valley has been the traditional hub of the worldwide semiconductors and electronics industry, and even though China and Taiwan have edged it out in recent years, wafer production remains strong here.

DRAM Module and Component Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

DRAM Module and Component Market by Type

SDRAM

RDRAM

DDR SDRAM (DDR1, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4)

DRAM Module and Component Market by Memory

Up to 1GB

2GB

3-4GB

6-8GB

Above 8GB

DRAM Module and Component Market by Industry

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Devices

Servers

Computers

Automotive

