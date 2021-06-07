DragonPass International and Plaza Premium Group to Offer the Largest Network of Airport Hospitality Services

Better variety, flexibility and seamless solution ready for corporate clients

HONG KONG, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Premium Group, the pioneer and industry leader in global travel hospitality services and DragonPass International (DragonPass), the world-leading airport ecosystem digital platform provider, today announces a strategic partnership to offer an exclusive, integrated solution of airport experiences to their corporate clients through direct access to the largest airport lounge and other airport services network globally, providing end-to-end airport hospitality products and services offering with more choice, flexibility and digitally-led customer experience.

The newly formed partnership aims to reach and serve more businesses and travellers worldwide, increasing B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) accessibility to premium travel services. Clients of Plaza Premium Group and DragonPass, such as financial institutions and corporates will be able to offer their customers access to the best of both worlds: Exclusive access to high-quality lounge experience offered by Plaza Premium Group's flagship brand Plaza Premium Lounge and a worldwide network of global lounges aggregated by DragonPass. Plaza Premium Lounges currently has over 196 own-branded and third-party-managed lounges worldwide with projections to grow to over 500 in the next 3 years. Additionally, DragonPass offers a network of 1,200 lounges worldwide and expanded its footprint rapidly.

In addition to curating the largest network of lounge offers, DragonPass and Plaza Premium Group jointly offer a comprehensive end-to-end airport hospitality service suites powered by an innovative, digitally-led customer experience. Plaza Premium Group currently owns and operates four key airport service and brand portfolios: Plaza Premium Lounge (lounges), Aerotel (airport transit hotels), ALLWAYS (meet-and-greet and concierge services) and Airport Dining (a wide collection of dining concepts). DragonPass has a well-established global presence digitally distributing key premium travel services within its Airport Ecosystem including lounges, limousine & ground transportation, meet & assist, fast-track access, dining, valet parking, baggage porterage and advanced medical services. Through the partnership, the two companies will distribute their combined services to corporate clients, offering more benefits and choices, favourable pricing, greater flexibility via a digitally-led distribution solution to ensure seamless customer experience and secured data management.

"Partnering with DragonPass is one of the key initiatives in our global business transformation to reshape distribution dynamics in the evolving travel market. Together, the two companies are set to offer over 1,700 lounges to corporate clients by 2024-2025. The partnership will not only provide the biggest and best quality airport services, very importantly, it aims to offer a strong, flexible, innovative, data-driven and affordable 360-degree airport hospitality solution to our customers. In the post Covid-19 era we will see greater demand for navigated airport services, assisting travellers through airport arrival with transfers and fast-track services, and greater demand for lounge and in-terminal hotel use, as these services help travellers minimize interactions with others and alleviate stress - the collaboration with DragonPass will help us meet these needs in more locations around the world and make travel an enjoyable and comforting experience once again," shares Bora Isbulan, Chief Commercial Officer of Plaza Premium Group. He adds, "The partnership is an exciting, game-changing opportunity to extend and elevate our service offering globally, and supports us in our expansion plans, across territories, services and beyond."

"I am delighted that DragonPass and Plaza Premium Group have formed a strategic partnership, that creates not only the largest global lounge network in the world, but also helps to evolve the ever-outstanding airport ecosystem environment and existing programmes for travellers all over the world, backed by the market's leading technology. This alliance is formed by the great respect we have for each other, along with the long-term relations built on trust and transparency, as we form closer ties and take the global travel market by storm," says Mark Koch, CEO of DragonPass International.

