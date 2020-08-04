Dragonfly Biosciences Terminates Venture Agreement With Borganic Inc/Stillcanna Inc

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Biosciences has with immediate effect terminated its 4th December 2018 joint venture agreement with Borganic Inc/Stillcanna Inc and the supply agreement thereunder. The termination includes a claim for Stillcanna's share of the JV plant and a multimillion pound claim for damages.

Contact: Hannah Skingle, press@dragonflycbd.com, 020 3917 3480

SOURCE Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd