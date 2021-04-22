Dragonfly Biosciences Launches Global Outreach Into Australia

Dragonfly forms distribution agreement enabling the sale of the company's CBD range over the counter in Australia

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Biosciences UK, makers of a leading seed to shelf range of CBD oils and skincare products has formed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Health House International Australia, enabling the sale of Dragonfly CBD oils over the counter in Australia. The partnership comes off the back of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration in February 2021 changing the regulations to allow registered CBD products to be sold over the counter in Australian Pharmacies.

Commenting on the partnership with Health House International Australia, Regan Saveall, Chief Executive at Dragonfly Biosciences UK says: "The non-exclusive distribution agreement with Health House International is great news for Dragonfly Biosciences and more importantly our range of CBD products as we extend our global outreach to shoppers in Australia. Health House International has a medicinal cannabis portfolio, and like Dragonfly Biosciences, the company is all about providing high quality products and ensuring Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) with all products certified and meeting the latest country regulations.

Health House International Australian Chief Operating Officer, pharmacist Paul Mavor notes: "This agreement is another win for the Health House International and brings the company a step closer to filling the void in the current market which needs reliable, high-quality, affordable medicinal cannabis. The Dragonfly CBD brand is sold in thousands of pharmacies and grocery retailers already. It is exactly the kind of product that would fit very nicely on Australian pharmacy shelves."

Regan Saveall, Chief Executive at Dragonfly Biosciences UK notes further: "Sharing the same business values is essential for any working partnership. Right from the start as a business, our seed to shelf strategy has sat at the heart of our brand - Dragonfly - ensuring always that what we are putting on the shelves and online for consumers to buy a quality product, containing the advertised amount of CBD oil; THC-free; has a batch number; legal and use-by date on every pack and compliant with all regulatory frameworks. And thanks to this integrity we were the first CBD oil to be stocked by Boots and subsequently on shelf in Tesco and Sainsbury's to name but a few retailers, despite our humble origins.

"In fact, when we started in 2017, we had just 10 hectares of crop but we made sure we were organically certified, because we knew that the CBD sector was going to be about quality ingredients, to win the hearts and minds of consumers, retailers and indeed regulators. And that's where we grew as a company, increasing our cultivation to 650 hectares.

"Quality, safety and being legal has been a bit of a 'thorn in the side' for the booming CBD industry. That's why Dragonfly Biosciences has invested in the very highest production standards including owning a state-of-the-art laboratory for extraction, toxicity testing and processing.

"We have the very best High-Performance Liquid Chromatography testing facilities and applications, which as well as testing for cannabinoid and water content, also reviews the oils' microbiology, looking for the presence of heavy metals and herbicides or pesticides. As a result, each batch of our Dragonfly CBD product has a supporting Certificate of Analysis from a third party, ISO accredited laboratory confirming CBD content and the absence of THC. This is what sets us apart in the CBD industry, which is why we are award winning as a brand."

Regan Saveall adds: "Reaching consumers with our product portfolios across the globe, like Australia is part of a business strategy at Dragonfly Biosciences, but so too is investment across product innovation in the CBD sector and the continued resources, investments and commitments that we are making as a company across extraction and manufacturing facilities. Throughout 2021, we will have further news around product portfolio expansion, together with partnerships and investment plans and announcements."

About Dragonfly Biosciences

Dragonfly CBD can be found at a variety of reputable stockists on the UK high street including Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury's and in pharmacies where professional advice may be sought on appropriate use of the product. Dragonfly is available in two ranges – narrow spectrum and broad spectrum – and in a range of strengths to take by mouth. Vitamin D is included in some oral preparation to facilitate consumers obtaining the UK government recommended daily dose of this essential vitamin. Dragonfly also produces a CBD skin care range. www.dragonflycbd.com

SOURCE Dragonfly Biosciences