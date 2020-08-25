Dr. Sergei Diakov appointed to BCM Resources Corp Board, brings Global Porphyry Cu-Au Discovery Expertise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B), is very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov to its Board of Directors. BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls porphyry copper-gold property in the Great Basin of western Utah.

Dr. Sergei Diakov is an extremely experienced geologist/manager, who has worked for several large mining corporations in regional geology, structural analysis, geochemistry and geology of ore deposits, prospecting and exploration of various types of ore deposits, incorporating economic assessment of mineral projects, management of exploration programs, management of health and safety, environmental, geological, and social risks.

He has widespread experience working in multicultural environments, building efficient and successful exploration teams. His advanced experience involves several mineral commodities (porphyry copper, gold, nickel, base metals, uranium, potash, and metallurgical coal).

Dr. Diakov has a proven discovery record: leading his BHP team to the original discovery of Oyu Tolgoi Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo deposit in Mongolia and, most recently, he led his AngloGold Ashanti team resulting in a significant Porphyry Cu-Au discovery Nuevo Chaquiro in Colombia.

Dr. Diakov has a professional reputation of excellent safety performance, effective leadership skills and team building capabilities with a strong discipline and commitment to designing, planning and execution of exploration and development programs.

Dr. Diakov stated, "I am excited to join BCM Resources Corp seeing in Thompson Knolls a raw porphyry system discovery in Utah (made by BCM Resources Corp) that has the hallmarks of a Porphyry Cu-Au system with the footprint scale of Bingham Canyon. I will bring to bear my expertise, along with the solid BCM technical team, to effectively vector-in on the best part of the mineral system".

Dr. Diakov very recently retired from Anglo American where in his last posting he served as Group Discovery Advisor. Prior to that he was employed with AngloGold Ashanti as VP Explorations Americas. From 1995 to 2010 Dr. Diakov worked around the globe for BHP Billiton managing various exploration programs.

Technical Team

BCM Resources Corp has put a formidable technical team to rapidly advance the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo discovery. At the Board level, Dr. Diakov joins Rick Redfern, formerly with Barrick. Consulting to the company is Vic Chevillon, formerly with Placer Dome, and Lindsay Bottomer, formerly with Entrée Gold and the Prime Group of companies.

Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo discovery

BCM Resources Corp has the right to earn a 60% interest in the TK project, located in west-central Utah, USA. TK is a greenfield discovery of a blind Cu-Au porphyry system. TK is situated 210 Km southwest of the Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine of Rio Tinto. One core hole, TK18-1, has been drilled, which intersected a porphyry copper mineralized body of Laramide-age quartz monzonite porphyry (QMP) with locally strong potassic- and quartz-sericite alteration and locally abundant pyrite and lesser oxide copper mineralization. The QMP intruded a pre-mineral body of quartz latite porphyry. This is suggestive of the top of a typical porphyry copper-gold system.

BCM/Inland has received permits from the State of Utah and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the drilling of 5 exploration holes to test its porphyry copper-gold system.

The Company's Vice President Exploration, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc. and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Incentive Options Grant

In accordance with the company's incentive stock option plan the Company announces, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 925,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers & contract employees of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 5 years from August 15, 2020.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

