Dr. Scott Leune to Bring His Practice Mastery Seminars to the UK

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned dental practice management expert Dr. Scott Leune is bringing his acclaimed Practice Mastery Seminars to the United Kingdom for the first time. Tens of thousands of dental professionals around the world have implemented Dr. Leune's proven systems, and more than 2,000 dental startups have launched directly from his seminar room.

UK dentists will now have the opportunity to experience two exclusive events in London this June:

"For years, UK dentists have traveled to my seminars or joined my coaching programs remotely, and I knew it was time to bring these events to them," said Dr. Leune. "The UK dental market is underserved when it comes to the business of dentistry. Most dentists receive exceptional clinical training but very little guidance on how to build, grow, and sustain a profitable practice. My goal is to close that gap and provide UK dentists with the same strategies that have already transformed thousands of practices worldwide."

Recognized as one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry, Dr. Leune has dedicated his career to helping entrepreneurial dentists launch successful startups, strengthen existing practices, and compete effectively with corporate dentistry. In addition to his seminars and coaching programs, he also hosts the widely followedDental CEO Podcast, which continues to gain traction among UK dental professionals. His advanced CEO Coaching and Startup Coaching programs are designed for dentists seeking deeper, hands-on guidance to scale beyond the seminar room and achieve long-term growth.

About the Seminars

The Startup and Design Mastery Seminar — June 4, 2025

This one-day seminar offers a step-by-step blueprint for opening a successful dental practice, including site selection, office design, construction budgeting, and marketing strategies. Attendees will learn how to minimize costs, maximize efficiency, and create a patient-centered practice positioned for rapid growth.

The Practice Management Mastery Seminar — June 5–6, 2025

This two-day seminar equips practice owners with the tools and systems needed to elevate performance. Topics include leadership development, team accountability, patient retention, operational systems, and financial growth. Dentists will leave with actionable strategies to streamline workflows, increase profitability, and build high-performing teams.

Registration

First-time attendees receive 25% off registration with promo code UK25.

Visit ScottLeune.com for details and to reserve your seat.

