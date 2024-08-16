Dr. Makaziwe Mandela to lead Malaika Class of '24 graduation ceremony

LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaika, the nonprofit organization founded by Noella Coursaris Musunka that empowers a community in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) through access to education, clean water, and vital community programs, will host its Class of '24 graduation ceremony on August 20 at the Malaika School in DRC's Lubumbashi.

Class of ’23 Graduates with last year’s Class President Eve (left), Noëlla Coursaris Musunka (right), Dr. Phumla Makaziwe Mandela

This year's ceremony will build on the success of Malaika's inaugural commemoration last summer. Malaika will bring together students, staff, and special guests to celebrate the graduation of 25 girls, led by Class of '24 President Dr. Makaziwe Mandela.

"This year marks our second graduation ceremony, and promises to be a momentous occasion as we celebrate the achievements of our 25 talented students and to set them off on their next journey," commented Founder & Executive Director Noella Coursaris Musunka. "We'll be joined by the incredible Dr. Makaziwe Mandela who – as one of today's leading social justice advocates – embodies so much about what Malaika represents."

Dr. Makaziwe Mandela commented: "Malaika instills curiosity, independence, and passion within its students, and the dedication of its staff, teachers, and volunteers is unparalleled. This admirable school is doing so much more than providing an education – it's rewriting deep-rooted narratives, changing the lives of community members, and empowering young girls of today to become our future leaders."

Since its founding in 2007, Malaika has grown into a fully-fledged ecosystem that is transforming an entire community in the DRC from the ground up. Today, the Malaika School opens its doors to 430 girls each day, providing an accredited primary and secondary education. Meanwhile, the Malaika Community Center offers life-changing community programs to 6,000 youth and adults each year. Additionally, Malaika's clean water program caters for over 35,000 people each year through the building and refurbishment of 31 wells, and the agriculture program helps feed two nutritious meals each day to students and staff. All services are provided free of charge.

Malaika has received a number of awards – most recently the Peace and Sport Awards 2023 – and was honored at the centenary celebration of Nelson Mandela in 2018 with the House of Mandela Award.

Malaika works with its students to create tailored and comprehensive higher education pathways, equipping girls with the resources and tools to follow their dreams.

For press and attendance enquiries, contact isla@malaika.org or info@malaika.org +31 684473840

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481134/MALAIKA_GRADUATION.jpg