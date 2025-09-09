Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, to Keynote CES 2026 on how AI is Changing the World

As keynote programming expands, CES 2026 registration opens

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® welcomes Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, as a keynote speaker at CES® 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world. Dr. Su will return to the CES keynote stage to highlight the AMD vision for delivering future AI solutions – from cloud to enterprise, edge and devices. AI is transforming every aspect of our lives, and AMD is uniquely positioned to deliver the performance and flexibility required to drive this transformation.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD AMD logo

"The world's most innovative leaders, problem-solvers, and pioneers come together at CES," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "Dr. Lisa Su is a tech visionary who transformed AMD into a global powerhouse in high-performance computing, and we're thrilled to welcome her back to the CES keynote stage."

In her keynote, Dr. Su will outline how the broad AMD portfolio of CPUs, GPUs, adaptive computing, and AI software and solutions empowers customers and partners to solve the world's most important challenges. From the leadership of AMD EPYC™ processors in the data center, to the acceleration enabled by AMD Instinct™ GPUs, and the advancements driven by Ryzen™ CPUs and Radeon™ graphics in AI PCs and gaming, AMD technology continues to spur innovation. Dr. Su has been recognized as TIME's 2024 CEO of the Year and one of Fortune's 100 Most Powerful People in Business.

"As technology rapidly transforms every industry, CES remains the premier stage to showcase breakthrough solutions," said Dr. Su. "At AMD, our mission is clear: deliver the computing power and AI innovation the world needs to tackle its most complex problems. From the largest supercomputers to the smallest edge devices, we are building the technologies that help advance what's possible."

The open and collaborative approach AMD takes with industry leaders and application developers is enabling customers to deploy more innovative solutions that are not only faster and smarter, but transformative.

"As a passionate advocate for innovation-driven progress, Dr. Su charted the course for the semiconductor industry and the broader technology ecosystem," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "Dr. Su's keynote at CES 2026 will help set the agenda for the future of high-performance computing and how AI will change the world."

AMD's keynote will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 5, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

Lenovo is also scheduled to keynote at CES 2026. The keynote schedule will be updated as speakers are announced.

CES 2026 registration is now open.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768144/CTA_AMD_Lisa_Su.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768145/CTA_AMD_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520236/CESLogo_CLR_RGB_Logo.jpg