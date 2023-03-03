Dr. John Sachtouras, one of the Executive Producers of the movie Beyond Limitations, relishes its success.

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai based business magnate Dr John Sachtouras has added yet feather to his cap with the success of his new movie Beyond Limitations. The Gala Red Carpet Movie Premier of the film was held on February 10th, 2023, at the prestigious Regal Theater in Irvine Spectrum (500 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618). The movie has been receiving rave reviews from critics and public alike.

Dr John, CEO of ASCIRA, has been associated with three films so far.

JOHN SACHTOURAS

The first film Beyond the Secret - The Awakening premiered on Jan23rd 2020 and won 14 accolades and was nominated for the Gold Awards. It was also a semi-finalist at Toronto's Cyrus International Film Festival.

For more information visit the official website www.beyondthesecret.com

The second film, The Power of Thought was a social experiment commentary documentary that follows 4 individuals as they seek to improve aspects of their lives through thought: love, money, health and career. It premiered on November 11th 2022 and won the Grand Jury Award for purpose driven film at the Ethos Film Awards.

For more information visit the official website www.thepowerofthoughtmovie.com

Beyond Limitations is a fast-paced cinematic documentary, in which award-winning film host, Don Boyer, goes on a massive journey to explore the limit of human potential, which begets the bigger question is there a limit?

The film tracks the remarkable true stories of individuals who seem to defy all logic and natural laws of physics and prove that human beings can actually go "Beyond Limitations".

It unearths the secrets that allow ordinary people that do extraordinary things in life, health, business, and relationships. When life puts limitations on you, this documentary interviews those who went beyond those limitations to prove their mettle.

The film cast includes Dr. John Sachtouras himself along with Don Boyer (Narrator), Daniel Rechnitzer, Jeffrey Levine, Tony Dody DeGraaf, Sonja Rechnitzer, Sir Dr. James Dentley, Kristen Connell (Founder of The Rewired Mind), Lady JB Owen, Lou Corona (Founder of Puradyme), Carl "The Moon" Runefelt, Daniel Gomez, Paul Finck, and Julian Valderrama.

For more information about the upcoming screening of Beyond Limitations visit the official website at www.BeyondLimitationsMovie.com .

Plans are also underway for a fourth instalment in the series titled Beyond Physical Matter which will be a documentary on health, healing and longevity; and is expected to be released in 2024.

For more information visit the official website beyondphysicalmatter.com

About ASCIRA

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available. Launched in Dubai in MARCH 2020, ASCIRA aims to become a global leader in the field of education, direct sales and in the network marketing industry.

www.asciraglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014706/ASCIRA.jpg

SOURCE ASCIRA