Dr. John Byrd Presented the Binet-Rai Medal Award at XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL)

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), which occurred virtually 17-20 September, Dr. John Byrd was presented the Binet-Rai Medal Award for his outstanding findings, which led to the use of BTK Inhibitors in almost every phase of CLL therapy.

Dr. John Byrd is currently the Gordon and Helen Taylor Professor of Medicine and serves as Chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. In 2013 and 2014, Dr. Byrd and his colleagues published two papers in the New England Journal of Medicine that demonstrated the efficacy of BTK Inhibitors in treating relapsed and refractory CLL. Subsequent publications have proved that this class of agents are also effective in the treatment-naïve CLL setting, leading to their wide usage throughout the phases of CLL treatment today.

"I thank those who have carried and mentored me throughout my career," said Dr. John Byrd upon receiving the award. "It is humbling and an honor to be selected for this prestigious award. A heartfelt thank you to the organizers for the recognition which I share with everybody who participated in this wonderful journey to cure the patients using these therapies."

The XIX iwCLL conference had over 1,400 participants and engaged over 100 Young Investigators. The virtual environment of the XIX iwCLL conference allowed attendees to ask both presenters and other audience members over 180 questions regarding the latest presented data and emerging practice patterns. One debate changed attendees' opinions towards fixed-duration treatment models vs minimal residual disease (MRD)-driven treatment models. Another debate further reinforced attendees' enthusiasm for the future potential use of CAR T-cells as an emerging treatment option. The conference concluded with a discussion of how iwCLL is leading the way towards eradicating this devastating blood cancer.

iwCLL also announced that the next iwCLL conference, chaired by Jennifer R. Brown, MD, Ph.D., is scheduled for 6-9 October 2023 and will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, at the Hynes Convention Center.

About iwCLL

The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) is a biennial meeting focused solely on advancing the understanding and treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and related lymphoproliferative disorders. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is now the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing state-of-the-art and emerging concepts – from laboratory-based research to the clinic – in the pathobiology and treatment of these blood cancers. The biennial provides a forum that promotes the exchange of information and encourages collaboration among international leaders and scientists interested in CLL and lymphoproliferative disorders in one location for four days every other year.

