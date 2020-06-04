Dr. Hemp Me Announces Unprecedented Price Drop on CBD Products During COVID-19 and Launches New Website for UK Customers

The company's goal is to provide financial relief to those who require CBD products for medical issues

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hemp Me is pleased to announce it is providing customers with an unprecedented price drop during the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to provide them with financial relief.

Dr. Hemp Me is an online retailer of CBD oils and CBD products. The company is fully regulated by the Cannabis Trade Association, ranking as only one of two companies in Ireland with tested, trusted, and proven CBD products. For Dr. Hemp Me, nothing is more important than breathing new life into the emerging CBD marketplace, and ensuring the quality of its products remain top tier both in terms of potency and delivery.

In the company's recent news, Dr. Hemp Me is announcing it is slashing prices of its renowned CBD products during the COVID-19 pandemic. This unprecedented move was determined to help provide financial relief to users who require CBD for medicinal purposes, and who may have been laid off or working with reduced hours.

"We've noticed a stark rise in CBD sales due to Coronavirus, which allows us to cut costs and look after our customers in these tough times," says founder of Dr. Hemp Me, Brian Cusack. "We understand many customers are now out of work and take CBD for serious medical issues. We want to be able to help them afford CBD during this time."

In addition to dropping their prices on CBD products, Dr. Hemp Me is also announcing the exciting launch of its brand-new UK website. This website is designed specifically for CBD consumers in the UK who are looking for regulated products from a trusted distributor.

"We are very excited about the launch of our UK site," states Cusack. "Over the years, we have received many emails from consumers who wish to purchase our products in the UK. We want them to know we've listened, and they are welcome to start placing orders today."

