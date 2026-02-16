Dr Batra's® Launches XODerma in Dubai - A breakthrough 36-billion exosome-powered skin treatment designed for anti-ageing, repair and radiant glow

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Batra's®, a pioneer in modern homeopathy and a trusted presence in Dubai for over 15 years, launches another powerful innovation in the UAE — Dr Batra's® XODerma. This advanced skin rejuvenation treatment uniquely blends homeopathy with cutting-edge exosome technology. Designed to deliver visible and long-lasting results in as few as three sessions, XODerma offers a safe, painless and non-invasive solution with zero downtime.

XODerma works at a deep cellular level using exosomes—nano-sized biological messengers that activate the skin's natural repair and regeneration processes. Each session delivers 36 billion nano-sized exosomes, along with 12,000+ proteins, Botox-like peptides, 8 essential amino acids, and hyaluronic acid, helping boost collagen production, smooth fine lines, improve firmness, enhance hydration, even skin tone, and restore natural glow.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Akshay Batra, Trichologist, Fellowship in Homeopathic Cosmetology & Aesthetics and Managing Director, Dr Batra's® Healthcare, said,

"After successfully introducing exosome-based hair treatments in India & UAE, we are delighted to bring Dr Batra's® XODerma—a globally recognized skin rejuvenation therapy—to our patients. With rising skin concerns linked to pollution, stress, aging, and demanding lifestyles, people today want treatments that are quick, effective, and above all, safe. Dr Batra's® XODerma delivers visible improvements in texture, tone, and firmness in just three sessions. By combining cutting-edge exosome science with our promise of natural, side-effect–free homeopathic care, we aim to offer healthier, youthful, glowing skin in the most comfortable way possible."

XODerma is ideal for individuals seeking radiant, youthful skin without downtime or surgical approach. Each session begins with an AI-powered skin analysis assessing pigmentation, texture, fine lines, pore size, firmness, and hydration. This is followed by deep cleansing and precision infusion using a derma pen, which creates micro-channels to enable non-injectable delivery of exosomes and active ingredients into deeper skin layers.

Residents of Dubai can experience Dr Batra's® XODerma at Dr Batra's® Homeopathy Clinics , including Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), JLT and Al Qusais. To book a consultation, visit Dr Batra's Clinic .

About Dr Batra's® Healthcare

With over 200 clinics across 7 countries, Dr Batra's® Healthcare has treated over 1.5 million patients globally. Specializing in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Women & Child Health and Mental Health, the brand is committed to holistic, side-effect-free healthcare.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903646/Dr_Batras_XODerma.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762606/5487058/Dr_Batra_s_Healthcare_Logo.jpg