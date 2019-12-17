Dr. Bassem Saleh New Chief Executive Officer of TFS

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of TFS, a leading mid-size CRO providing clinical development solutions to biopharmaceutical companies, appointed Dr. Bassem Saleh as Chief Executive Officer, effective 17 December 2019. He will succeed Dr. János Filakovský who has led TFS for the last two years, positioning the company for a long term growth.

Dr. Bassem Saleh has been with TFS since 2017, as the Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Clinical Development Services. Before joining TFS, Dr. Saleh held senior leadership positions and played an integral part in the growth and success of large and mid-size CROs, including ICON, PRAHS and Premier Research. Dr. Saleh is an experienced Hemato-Oncologist and Pharmaceutical Medicine Consultant, with more than 12 years' experience in drug development. Dr. Saleh holds an MD, an FFPM and a CCT from the UK Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine of the Royal College of Physicians.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee are confident that Dr. Bassem Saleh is the best person to lead TFS into the future, further developing the areas of expertise and providing customers with a truly committed partnership throughout the entire clinical development journey, while improving its culture and making TFS the very best place to work. The company's mission is to achieve growth to support our customers and bring treatments to patients faster.

"I am very proud to be part of this rapidly growing global organization, working closely with our customers to bring treatments faster to patients. I am looking forward to continuing this exciting journey with TFS," says Bassem Saleh.

About TFS

TFS was founded in 1996 and has grown to become the leading global mid-size clinical CRO focusing on small and mid-size life science customers. TFS employs more than 700 professionals throughout 21 countries and currently delivers clinical research services in more than 40 countries. We provide end-to-end solutions or flexible single services. Our partnering approach with customers is based on our four business principles - commitment, flexibility, value creation and global reach. Our core therapeutic specialties are Oncology, Immunology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, CNS, Cardiology and Endocrinology.

Detailed information about TFS, and its business offerings can be obtained through www.tfscro.com

