DPS Group Links Up With Dutch Architect and Contractor for Major Laboratory Project in Utrecht for Bilthoven Biologicals

LEIDEN, Netherlands, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irish engineering and project management company DPS Group has linked with a Dutch architectural and construction company to design and construct a new future proof laboratory facility for the pharmaceutical group Bilthoven Biologicals (BBIO) in Utrecht, Netherlands. The project marks an important step in Bilthoven Biologics' strategy to develop affordable vaccines for the world infant population.

For the BBIO project, DPS has formed a partnership with Kuiper Compagnons, a specialist architectural firm serving the life sciences industry and Kropman Contamination Control, one of the main contractors in the Netherlands serving the pharmaceutical industry. DPS will be providing full project management and design services for the new laboratory complex at Bilthoven Biologicals. The new facility will be to GMP, Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3) and GAPIII compliant.

DPS Chief Executive Frank Keogh said: "This is an important project for DPS and underlines our leading role in the life science market in the Netherlands. We see this as a next step in a long successful partnership with Bilthoven Biologicals. In this partnership we will not only deliver a design that meets all requirements but will also ensure that the project is delivered safely, within time and budget.

"We are delighted to establish this partnership with Kuiper Compagnons and Kropman and with the contribution of our partners we are able to offer early cost and schedule certainty for Bilthoven Biologicals." He added, this is a significant project and reinforces DPS's reputation in continental Europe as a major player in the design and project management of pharmaceutical and life sciences facilities.

Jan-Eric Zandbergen, CEO Bilthoven Biologics: "We believe that the DPS team offered the best people who share our philosophy and will look after our interests throughout this very important project for Bilthoven."

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com

About Bilthoven Biologics

Bilthoven Biologicals is a biopharmaceutical company which produces Inactivated Polio Vaccines (IPV), Tetanus Vaccines, Diphtheria-Tetanus-Polio Vaccines (DT-PV) and Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of bladder cancer. Bilthoven Biologicals has been part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group since 2012, the world's largest vaccine producer and employs more than 450 employees in the Netherlands. www.bbio.nl | www.werkenbijbbio.nl



