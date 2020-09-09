DPHARM Presents the Largest Number of Sessions Across R&D on Decentralized Clinical Trials Due to COVID-19

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Forum's DPHARM event, the world's leading conference on decentralized clinical trials, today announced that it has received a record number of speaking submissions across the pharmaceutical industry to present on the rapid deployment of decentralized clinical trials at the 10th annual event, to be held virtually on September 22-23.

DPHARM will feature more than 20 talks from pharma companies, which will share learnings from decentralizing clinical trials during the COVID pandemic, with representation from EMD Serono, Janssen, Pfizer, Novartis, GSK, BMS, Roche, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Takeda, Boehringer Inghelheim UCB, Vertex, BMS, Regeneron and more. Leading CROs and tech, software and service companies that have been on the front lines partnering to rapidly decentralize clinical trial technologies and services will also be speaking. These include IQVIA, Parexel, PRA Health, Oracle Health Sciences, Microsoft, TrialSpark, Science37, Trialscope, Edetek, Thread, Saama, Tasso, BBK and Elligo to name a few.

"We are especially delighted to welcome Dr Amy Abernerthy, Principal Deputy Commissioner of the FDA and one of the leading voices on modernizing clinical trials, to speak on decentralized clinical trials as well as real world data, technology and patient centrality," said Valerie Bowling, DPHARM Director.

DPHARM's strong growth over the past 10 years is due to its commitment to a patient-centered vision that resonates with R&D leaders, who are united in the shared goal of increasing virtual and flexible trial options. DPHARM's additional achievements include:

300% growth in total attendance since launch

5X growth in speaking faculty since launch

The most keynote-level speakers for a decentralized clinical trial-focused event

One of the first R&D conferences to include patient perspectives

The formation of DPHARM Idol which highlights young entrepreneurial companies demonstrating their ability to disrupt an aspect of clinical trials

DPHARM-launched sister events to help reduce the gaps between care, industry and patients, including Patients as Partners, Mobile in Clinical Trials and CRAACO

Technology sessions focused on solving industry issues

A dedicated quarterly DPHARM newsletter highlighting voices from all sides of R&D committed to bold ideas to reduce barriers for patients to participate in clinical research

About DPHARM

DPHARM is the first conference solely dedicated to challenging and reporting on innovation to modernize clinical trials. The 10th annual DPHARM takes place September 22-23, virtually. Learn more here .

Related Links

https://theconferenceforum.org/



SOURCE The Conference Forum