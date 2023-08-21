DP World Partners with Caspian Week 2023 to Develop Logistics and Trade in the Greater Caspian Region

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DP World, a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, has partnered with the Greater Caspian Association and Integral Group of Companies, and their annual Caspian Week Forum, to host a joint event at the Global Freight Summit 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

This event will mark a significant milestone in developing logistics and trade in the Greater Caspian Region (GCR) and demonstrates DP World's strong commitment to supporting the region's growth.

The collaboration between DP World and the Caspian Week Forum began in November last year with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Global Freight Summit 2022 to explore opportunities for cooperation in the GCR.

The Caspian Week Forum, a conference dedicated to connecting GCR to the World in the areas of business, economics, education, science and culture, provides an independent platform for stakeholders to explore investment opportunities, discuss regional challenges, and foster collaboration, attracting key global players interested in the potential of the GCR. Integral Group is also a Partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The focus of the joint event of Caspian Week 2023 at the Global Freight Summit will be the development of logistics and trade in the Greater Caspian Region. DP World aims to address the region's challenges by establishing new logistic corridors, integrating logistics, trading, and financial aspects into one system. This endeavour is paramount, given the complexities of the GCR and the necessity for seamless cross-border operations.

DP World is actively assisting with projects in the region, aiming to overcome technological challenges and infrastructure bottlenecks. Among the crucial issues tackled are customs in logistics, an area where DP World is making significant strides with the World Logistics Passport, facilitating smoother trade and movement of goods.

"We are thrilled to join hands with Caspian Week 2023 at this year's Global Freight Summit," said Mike Bhaskaran, COO of Digital Technology at DP World. "The Greater Caspian Region holds immense potential, and we believe that by integrating logistics and trade while fostering collaboration between public and private sectors, we can overcome the challenges and unlock growth opportunities for all stakeholders involved."

During Global Freight Summit 2023, participants will have the privilege to hear from distinguished speakers, including top-level representatives from FIATA, the United Nations, the International Chamber of Commerce, various Governments, Business Leaders, and Think Tanks. These esteemed speakers will share insights, strategies, and solutions to propel the region's development forward.

"We are delighted to partner with DP World for this joint event in Dubai," said Murat Seitnepesov, Chairman of the Caspian Week Forum Organising Committee. "The GCR is very important for global energy and food security, and logistics connectivity is one of the key factors in the development of the region. This forum will undoubtedly become an excellent platform for discussing ideas and presenting projects important to the GCR, especially on the creation of integrated trade and logistics smart systems, inviting partners and attracting investments for the implementation of development projects in the region."

The first-time participation of DP World at Caspian Week signifies the company's earnest dedication to the region's progress. With a few terminals already established in the Greater Caspian Region, DP World is demonstrating its commitment to fostering strong relationships with local stakeholders and showcasing its expertise in the logistics industry.

About Caspian Week

The Caspian Week Forum is a meeting of global leaders, visionaries, and experts. Caspian Week has three goals: to promote interaction between the Greater Caspian Region and the World; to improve cultural, political, business, and scientific ties; and to introduce and implement innovations and new technologies to the region. The mission is to help realise the human and economic potential of the Greater Caspian Region and improve its environmental situation.

