DP WORLD DELIVERS SAILGP FLEET TO PORT TARGETING NET-ZERO STATUS

DP World

18 Jul, 2025, 11:19 GMT

DP World, SailGP's Global Smart Logistics Partner, delivers racing fleet into Port of Southampton, ahead of the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix event in Portsmouth, 19-20 July.

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DP World, the Global Smart Logistics Partner of SailGP, has successfully delivered SailGP's high-performance F50 catamarans and equipment to the Port of Southampton. This marks the global racing league's return to British shores for the first times in three years, ahead of the highly anticipated Emirates Great Britain's SailGP Grand Prix in Portsmouth.

SailGP equipment arriving into the port of DP World Southampton.

DP World Southampton, where the SailGP fleet arrived in the UK, is targeting the achievement of being the first UK port to operate as a net-zero hub, using 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to power its fleet of straddle carriers and handling equipment.

This switch has resulted in an 80%+ reduction in net emissions, offering a forward-looking glimpse into the future of portside operations.

Mark Rosenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Ports and Terminals, at DP World, said: "It's a privilege to play a key role in helping SailGP deliver a truly global race calendar, with our Port of Southampton setting a powerful example of how modern logistics can evolve.

"Our target of net zero emissions really underlines our enthusiasm for progress and innovation in our industry, something we share very closely with our partners SailGP."

The delivery marks another key milestone in DP World's partnership with SailGP, which sees the company oversee the end-to-end movement of critical race infrastructure across multiple continents.

From packing and transporting the carbon-fibre catamarans to coordinating port operations, DP World plays a vital role in ensuring the seamless arrival of SailGP's fleet to 12 events across the globe this season.

Following their arrival into Southampton, the F50s and accompanying infrastructure has now been transported to Portsmouth for the next stage of SailGP's international calendar, which gets underway on 19 July.

The UK event is expected to draw thousands of fans to the south coast, with DP World's logistical expertise helping to ensure the fleet is race-ready and on time.

Fiona Morgan, Chief Purpose Officer at SailGP, said: "Returning to the UK for the first time in three years is incredibly exciting for everyone at SailGP. There's a real sense of anticipation to be back racing in front of British fans, and it's great to be working hand in hand with DP World on getting SailGP's fleet and equipment through the UK's first net-zero hub port," said Fiona Morgan, Chief Purpose Officer at SailGP.

"Together we're showcasing what's possible when sport and industry work hand in hand, and long may that continue."

As the series continues its journey around the world, DP World's supply chain expertise will continue to underpin the smooth operation of the championship behind the scenes.

For more information, visit both DPWorld.com and SailGP.com.

