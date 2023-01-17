Downstream Processing Market to Exceed US$ 25.4 Billion by 2030: Reveals Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Advancements in acoustophoresis and foam fractionation methods are likely to open up new growth opportunities for biopharmaceutical companies

Demand for new biotherapeutics with smaller molecular weight is expected to rise among biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract research organizations in Asia Pacific

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis of recent downstream processing market trends indicate that advancement in purification technologies led to improvements in yield of protein and other drug products. Demand for platform-based purification solutions among end-users is likely to generate significant opportunities for solution providers. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~13% from 2020 to 2030, and surpass US$ 25.4 Bn by 2030.

Applications of single-use chromatography columns and membrane absorbers have increased in purification and recovery of drug products. Adoption of these downstream processing products is likely to augment the downstream processing market value in the next few years. Increase in preference for small-scale, single-use systems (capacity of 100–500 liters) is expected to create lucrative opportunities for downstream processing equipment manufacturers.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Demand for Single-use Systems Among Biopharmaceutical Companies: Single-use chromatography columns are gaining traction among biopharmaceutical and biotech companies. Furthermore, rise in usage of mixed-mode and multimode chromatography resins has simplified downstream processing.

Single-use chromatography columns are gaining traction among biopharmaceutical and biotech companies. Furthermore, rise in usage of mixed-mode and multimode chromatography resins has simplified downstream processing. Adoption of Advanced Purification Technologies for Vaccines & Monoclonal Antibodies: Vaccine manufacturers are adopting advanced purification technologies to enhance their yield. Increase in production of monoclonal antibodies and antibody drug conjugate (ADCs) components is generating substantial revenues for solution providers in the market.

Vaccine manufacturers are adopting advanced purification technologies to enhance their yield. Increase in production of monoclonal antibodies and antibody drug conjugate (ADCs) components is generating substantial revenues for solution providers in the market. Rise in Demand for Platform-based Purification Solutions among Vaccine & Drug Manufacturers: Companies are likely to innovate in affinity chromatography technologies in order to help biopharmaceutical companies meet regulatory requirements. They are unveiling products including microbial fermentation systems that will assist end-users achieve economies of scale in downstream processing, which will help drive the downstream processing market development in the coming years. Besides, rise in demand for platform-based purification solutions for protein purification is likely to create abundant opportunities for solution providers. Increase in R&D microfluidic transduction modules is anticipated to expand opportunities for market players. A case in point is increased usage of advanced label-free microfluidic methods in downstream analysis of cells.

Key Drivers

Increase in global burden of chronic diseases is a key factor driving demand for novel biotherapeutics including vaccines

Rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry is fuelling commercialization of advanced downstream processing technologies

Increase in R&D spending on microfluidic platforms to develop precision technologies for gene delivery is likely to expand the downstream processing market outlook

Increase in demand for personalized therapies is expected to open up new revenue streams in the downstream processing market

Regional Growth Dynamics

The downstream processing market report found that North America held major share of the global downstream processing market in 2019. Significant research spending on biopharmaceutical products is likely to spur demand for downstream processing in the region.

held major share of the global downstream processing market in 2019. Significant research spending on biopharmaceutical products is likely to spur demand for downstream processing in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to be fueled by rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry in emerging Asian economies. Increase in applications of ligand technologies in vaccines manufacturing is likely to create huge prospects for solution providers in Asia Pacific . For instance, COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are seeking advanced ligand technologies.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the market are offering technologies that can simplify downstream processing for contract research organizations and biopharmaceutical companies in order to consolidate their position. Prominent companies in the market include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Company, Sartoris Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck KGaA, and Danaher Corporation.

Segmentation

Technique

Purification

Solid-Liquid Separation

Clarification/Concentration

Product

Chromatography Columns & Resins

Filters

Membrane Absorbers

Single-use Products

Others

Application

Monoclonal Antibody Production

Vaccine Production

Insulin Production

Immunoglobulin Production

Erythropoietin Production

Others

End-user

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

