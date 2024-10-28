Dow Recognizes the Winners for the 35th Dow Packaging Innovation Awards at Tokyo Pack 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE:DOW) announced today the winners of the 35th Packaging Innovation Awards (PIA). The winners were unveiled during an awards ceremony held in conjunction with Tokyo Pack 2024, where the winning entries will be showcased from October 23 to 25.

Prior to the awards ceremony, an international jury of 18 experts from across the packaging value chain convened in Bangkok this June to evaluate every nomination. From there, a shortlist of 28 winners were identified, selected for their ability to demonstrate excellence across up to three critical criteria including technological advancement, sustainability, and enhanced user experience.

"This year's entries reflect not just the progress of innovation, but also the cumulative achievement of years of creative problem-solving around global challenges. The diversity of entries has been exceptional. From advanced materials that extend product shelf life to designs that significantly reduce packaging waste, the innovations we have seen demonstrate the industry's capacity to address complex challenges. The awards not only celebrate current achievements but also set the stage for future advancements in the global packaging landscape," said Karen S. Carter, president, Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Dow.

"With Asia's role as the world's manufacturing hub, hosting the Packaging Innovation Awards in the region for the first time marks a significant milestone. And the industry has responded magnificently with nearly half of this year's submissions originating from Asia. This demonstrates the region's growing influence in shaping the future of packaging with innovation in materials science, design thinking, and sustainability," said Bambang Candra, APAC commercial vice president, Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Dow.

David Luttenberger, the jury chairperson for the 35th edition of the PIA and global packaging director for Mintel Group Ltd., added, "After more than a decade of sitting as a judge, the greatest reward has been the ability to innovate and create new paths of recognition. This includes the introduction of a Special Award category dedicated to emerging markets and breaking frontiers in mono-material packaging. It's a testament to the evolving global landscape of excellence where new talents and ideas can really shape the future of our customer industries."

The following 28 finalists have won the Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Special Award categories.

Diamond Award winner:

Paper-based Bag for Dry Batteries by Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd with TOPPAN INFOMEDIA CO., LTD

Platinum Award winners:

Graphene-enhanced Packaging – Gerdau Graphene's Sustainable Innovation by Gerdau Graphene

Hetbahn® with Bio-Circular Packaging by CJ CheilJedang Corp

Macada – Paper Box for Macadamia by Starprint Public Company Limited

Paper Based Packaging for Spreads by Upfield

Star Drop – Squeeze Bottle for Liquid Cosmetic Products by Aptar ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd

– Squeeze Bottle for Liquid Cosmetic Products by Aptar ( ) Investment Co., Ltd Versafiller Paper-based Honeycomb Structure by P&G China

Gold Award winners:

Bom Ar Spray de Ambientes by Reckitt Industrial with Plastipak Packaging

Cioccoriso Perugina – Plastic Bottle for Chocolate by Nestlé Italiana Spa

First-of-its-kind Biscuits Outer Paper Bag by ITC Limited

Heat-shrink Labels from Recycled Light-blocking PET Bottles by Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd

Ice-cream Packaging Box to Create a DIY " Pino Gacha " by MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD with TOPPAN Inc.

" by MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD with TOPPAN Inc. Magmark SS by Magnomer

Neo Dropper Autoload Design by Aptar ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd

) Investment Co., Ltd PET Film for Cold Blister Forming by UFlex Limited Film Division

Reusable Transport Packaging for Large Household Appliances by Free Pack Net Holding SAGL

26mm Lightweight Water Closure Beverage Cap by Alltrista

Silver Award winners:

BarrierFlex NutVault – Plastic Packaging Bag for Nuts by Packaging Industries Limited

Figmint Paper-based Packaging for Kitchen Products by Target Corporation

Flat-shaped Multipurpose Repair Tape by 3M

Inikin Brew-on-demand Tea Beverage Packaging with Freshness Retaining Cap by Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd (Yili Group)

PharmaGuard® Recyclable Blister Packaging for Pharmaceutical Products by SÜDPACK MEDICA AG

'Tube Pouch' Plastic Tube Container for Food and Cosmetics by TOPPAN Inc.

100% Recyclable Stand-up Pouch for Detergent Liquid by Henkel Guatemala ( Henkel La Luz , S.A.)

Special Award winners:

AmPrima® PE Plus for Coffee by Amcor with Kjeldsberg

EcoLamHighPlus – Polyethylene-based Fully Recyclable Pouches for Breakfast Cereals by SB-Constantia Flexibles India

Fiama Handwash Recyclable Standup Pouch – First in India by ITC Limited

by ITC Limited Reciplus – Cafe Sello Rojo Mono-Material Coffee Packaging by Alico SAS BIC

For a detailed look at these entries, please refer here.

As a proud sponsor of the Packaging Innovation Awards, Dow maintains non-participation in both the judging process and participant selection to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the competition.

About the Packaging Innovation Awards

The Packaging Innovation Awards has been one of the packaging industry's premier competitions for over 30 years. Emerging up-and-comers and well-established brands alike have the opportunity to have their most innovative packaging judged on the world's stage. The Packaging Innovation Awards celebrates creations that challenge the accepted limits of what's possible, showcase new technologies or techniques, and inspire future innovation. The winning packages are celebrated and showcased across the global packaging industry, receiving recognition among industry peers, and gaining exposure in new markets and with new audiences. You can learn more at https://pia.awardsplatform.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

